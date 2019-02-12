Harold Hill park murder: East Area police to up patrols in wake of teenage girl’s stabbing

Police at the scene in Amy's Park this morning. Photo: Liam Coleman Liam Coleman

Police will increase patrols in the Harold Hill area in the wake of the murder of a 17-year-old girl in a park last night.

Acting Detective Chief Superintendent John Ross of the East Area Command Unit said today: “Yesterday a 17-year-old girl lost her life, and I want to express my deepest sympathies to this girl’s family and friends. Her death is a tragedy.

“I can reassure them and the whole community that we are doing everything possible to identify and bring to justice the person or persons responsible.

“It is days like these that really do highlight how we must continue to work tirelessly with our partners and the public to tackle knife crime.

“The victim was fatally stabbed at 9.25pm last night – Friday, March 1– in a park off St Neot’s Road in Harold Hill.

“I am urging any witnesses, anyone who saw anything suspicious or anyone with information about the incident to contact police and share what they know.

“There will be additional police patrols in and around the Harold Hill area in the coming days, and anyone with any information should please speak with those officers.

“Since the middle of last year, we have seen some reductions in knife crime - particularly in relation to people under the age of 25. However we are NOT complacent.

“Bearing down on violent crime on the streets of London is a top priority for the Met, and I am clear that the people of Havering and communities across London have an absolutely vital role to play.

“We need to hear from anyone who has information that could detect or prevent crime. Your information could take a knife off our streets or save a life.”