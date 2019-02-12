Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Harold Hill park murder: East Area police to up patrols in wake of teenage girl’s stabbing

PUBLISHED: 16:12 02 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:23 02 March 2019

Police at the scene in Amy's Park this morning. Photo: Liam Coleman

Police at the scene in Amy's Park this morning. Photo: Liam Coleman

Liam Coleman

Police will increase patrols in the Harold Hill area in the wake of the murder of a 17-year-old girl in a park last night.

Acting Detective Chief Superintendent John Ross of the East Area Command Unit said today: “Yesterday a 17-year-old girl lost her life, and I want to express my deepest sympathies to this girl’s family and friends. Her death is a tragedy.

“I can reassure them and the whole community that we are doing everything possible to identify and bring to justice the person or persons responsible.

“It is days like these that really do highlight how we must continue to work tirelessly with our partners and the public to tackle knife crime.

“The victim was fatally stabbed at 9.25pm last night – Friday, March 1– in a park off St Neot’s Road in Harold Hill.

“I am urging any witnesses, anyone who saw anything suspicious or anyone with information about the incident to contact police and share what they know.

“There will be additional police patrols in and around the Harold Hill area in the coming days, and anyone with any information should please speak with those officers.

“Since the middle of last year, we have seen some reductions in knife crime - particularly in relation to people under the age of 25. However we are NOT complacent.

“Bearing down on violent crime on the streets of London is a top priority for the Met, and I am clear that the people of Havering and communities across London have an absolutely vital role to play.

“We need to hear from anyone who has information that could detect or prevent crime. Your information could take a knife off our streets or save a life.”

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Teenage girl dies after stabbing in Harold Hill park

Police at the scene in Harold Hill where a 17-year-old girl was fatally stabbed last night. Photo: Liam Coleman

Neighbours rushed to help after hearing screams of teenage girl who was stabbed to death in Harold Hill park

Police at the scene in Amy's Park this morning. Photo: Liam Coleman

Police investigation after man dies in Elm Park

Police cordoned off Maybank Avenue this afternoon

Man admits ‘brutal’ murder of Rainham woman

Julie Hunt, 47, from Rainham, with her fiance. She died after an assault in West Thurrock on Friday, April 20.

Teen stabbed in Romford

Police were called to a stabbing in Victoria Road at 6.30pm today, February 26. Photo: Google Maps

Most Read

Teenage girl dies after stabbing in Harold Hill park

Police at the scene in Harold Hill where a 17-year-old girl was fatally stabbed last night. Photo: Liam Coleman

Neighbours rushed to help after hearing screams of teenage girl who was stabbed to death in Harold Hill park

Police at the scene in Amy's Park this morning. Photo: Liam Coleman

Police investigation after man dies in Elm Park

Police cordoned off Maybank Avenue this afternoon

Man admits ‘brutal’ murder of Rainham woman

Julie Hunt, 47, from Rainham, with her fiance. She died after an assault in West Thurrock on Friday, April 20.

Teen stabbed in Romford

Police were called to a stabbing in Victoria Road at 6.30pm today, February 26. Photo: Google Maps

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Bostik North: Brentwood 2 Romford 0

Romford manager Paul Martin (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Marks scores and sees red as Hornchurch go down to Margate

Hornchurch hosted Margate in the Bostik Premier (pic: Ned Keating)

Harold Hill park murder: East Area police to up patrols in wake of teenage girl’s stabbing

Police at the scene in Amy's Park this morning. Photo: Liam Coleman

Neighbours rushed to help after hearing screams of teenage girl who was stabbed to death in Harold Hill park

Police at the scene in Amy's Park this morning. Photo: Liam Coleman

Teenage girl dies after stabbing in Harold Hill park

Police at the scene in Harold Hill where a 17-year-old girl was fatally stabbed last night. Photo: Liam Coleman
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists