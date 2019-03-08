Search

Advanced search

Barking, Havering and Redbridge police detective sacked without notice after falsifying evidence, using racist language and drinking on the job

PUBLISHED: 09:35 16 October 2019 | UPDATED: 09:35 16 October 2019

Picture: Met Police

Picture: Met Police

Archant

A police detective working in the Barking and Dagenham, Havering and Redbridge tri-borough area has been sacked with immediate effect from the Metropolitan Police after he was found to have committed gross misconduct.

A misconduct hearing heard that Det Con Mark Eve, attached to the East Area Command Unit, had tried to falsify evidence, used racially offensive language, and copied and shared a personal photograph of a colleague.

A panel found that each of these allegations was proven, and that they amounted to gross misconduct.

You may also want to watch:

It was also heard that Mr Eve had possessed offensive weapons, interviewed a suspect at home without the correct authority, conducted unauthorised surveillance and drank alcohol on duty.

Each of these allegations was also proven, but the panel deemed these as a slightly lower level of misconduct.

An allegation that Mr Eve had been storing pornographic images on a mobile phone belonging to the Metropolitan Police was not proven.

Mr Eve was dismissed without notice upon the conclusion of the hearing.

He was told his conduct amounted to breaches of the Standards of Professional Behaviour, in respect of: Honesty and Integrity; Discreditable Conduct; Authority, Respect and Courtesy; and Duties and responsibilities.

Most Read

Romford man jailed for two and a half years for attempted Brentwood burglaries

Brett Parker has been handed a two and a half year jail sentence after he was caught on CCTV attempting to break into properties in Brentwood. Picture: Essex Police

Queen’s Hospital midwives star in episode of MTV’s Young and Pregnant

Rhiannon, a member of BHRUT's maternity team, has starred in an episode of MTV's Young and Pregnant this week, helping Alisha give birth. Picture: BHRUT/MTV

Collier Row’s very own candy couple set to open new shop in high street with grand launch event

Rahul Patel and his wife Bhavini have set up Mr Ps Cornershop, and are selling a range of American sweets from their home in Collier Row. Photo: @mrpscornershop

Teenagers from Rainham and Dagenham and 26-year-old Stratford man arrested on suspicion of burglary offences

Picture: PA/Joe Giddens

Can you help Essex Police find 25-year-old with Romford links who is wanted on recall to prison?

Essex Police are seeking any information that can help them find Robert Davanzo, who is known to have links to Romford. Picture: Essex Police

Most Read

Romford man jailed for two and a half years for attempted Brentwood burglaries

Brett Parker has been handed a two and a half year jail sentence after he was caught on CCTV attempting to break into properties in Brentwood. Picture: Essex Police

Queen’s Hospital midwives star in episode of MTV’s Young and Pregnant

Rhiannon, a member of BHRUT's maternity team, has starred in an episode of MTV's Young and Pregnant this week, helping Alisha give birth. Picture: BHRUT/MTV

Collier Row’s very own candy couple set to open new shop in high street with grand launch event

Rahul Patel and his wife Bhavini have set up Mr Ps Cornershop, and are selling a range of American sweets from their home in Collier Row. Photo: @mrpscornershop

Teenagers from Rainham and Dagenham and 26-year-old Stratford man arrested on suspicion of burglary offences

Picture: PA/Joe Giddens

Can you help Essex Police find 25-year-old with Romford links who is wanted on recall to prison?

Essex Police are seeking any information that can help them find Robert Davanzo, who is known to have links to Romford. Picture: Essex Police

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Police watchdog reveals more details on ‘bullying and offensive’ Romford detective sacked for racist language and planting evidence

Romford Police Station

Daggers progress past Hullbridge in Essex Senior Cup

Daggers striker Reece Grant (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Network Rail volunteers who helped clear Harrow Lodge Park’s ‘secret garden’ scoop Mayor of London award

Netowrk Rail volunteers collecting their award at the Mayor of London's Volunteering Awards 2019 at City Hall for their work on Harrow Lodge Park's Secret Garden. Picture: Kois Miah

Barking, Havering and Redbridge police detective sacked without notice after falsifying evidence, using racist language and drinking on the job

Picture: Met Police

Barking, Havering and Redbridge hospitals face fines of £18k for breaking no mixed-sex ward rules

King George Hospital in Goodmayes. Photo: Ken Mears
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists