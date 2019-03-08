Barking, Havering and Redbridge police detective sacked without notice after falsifying evidence, using racist language and drinking on the job

A police detective working in the Barking and Dagenham, Havering and Redbridge tri-borough area has been sacked with immediate effect from the Metropolitan Police after he was found to have committed gross misconduct.

A misconduct hearing heard that Det Con Mark Eve, attached to the East Area Command Unit, had tried to falsify evidence, used racially offensive language, and copied and shared a personal photograph of a colleague.

A panel found that each of these allegations was proven, and that they amounted to gross misconduct.

It was also heard that Mr Eve had possessed offensive weapons, interviewed a suspect at home without the correct authority, conducted unauthorised surveillance and drank alcohol on duty.

Each of these allegations was also proven, but the panel deemed these as a slightly lower level of misconduct.

An allegation that Mr Eve had been storing pornographic images on a mobile phone belonging to the Metropolitan Police was not proven.

Mr Eve was dismissed without notice upon the conclusion of the hearing.

He was told his conduct amounted to breaches of the Standards of Professional Behaviour, in respect of: Honesty and Integrity; Discreditable Conduct; Authority, Respect and Courtesy; and Duties and responsibilities.