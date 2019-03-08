Jodie Chesney trial: Amateur boxer tells court 17-year-old murder accused confessed to killing Dagenham teenager

Jodie Chesney at London Pride 2018. Picture: Chesney family Archant

An amateur boxer has described how a youth confessed "I just stabbed someone", after Jodie Chesney was fatally attacked.

Svenson Ong-a-Kwie, 19, has blamed his 17-year-old co-accused for the death of the Dagenham teenager on the evening of March 1.

When he asked him later why he had done it, the youth allegedly told him: "I don't know."

Giving evidence at the Old Bailey, Mr Ong-a-Kwie described preparing the youth to take over his drug dealing business, so he could focus on becoming a professional boxer.

Mr Ong-a-Kwie said he had called on Manuel Petrovic on March 1 to give them a lift to Amy's Park in Harold Hill, to meet a customer.

When they arrived, no one was waiting and he decided to go into the play area with the youth.

He went straight to the play area where Jodie, 17, was sitting with friends, thinking they might be his customers, the court heard.

Asked what happened, he said: "As we walked through the gate [the boy] was on my left. We walked up to the group. I did not see what happened.

"I looked to my left, something caught my eye. I saw [the boy] jump over the railings and fall on his face."

Mr Sherrard asked: "Did you know at that point what had happened?"

Mr Ong-a-Kwie said: "No, no."

Mr Sherrard asked: "Did you do anything?"

The defendant replied: "No, not at all," adding that he had no reason to.

He went on: "I saw him running, so I started running."

He told jurors it all happened in a matter of seconds and he did not see a weapon.

"I jumped in the passenger side first. I remember [the boy] jumped in the back. He said 'go go go'. He said 'I just stabbed someone'.

"I asked him who and he said he thought it was Tash. I heard him talking about him before.

"I said 'what do you mean, you thought it was Tash?' He said 'nah'.

"I said 'who did you stab then?' and he said 'I don't know, I don't know'."

Mr Ong-a-Kwie, of Hillfoot Road, Collier Row, Mr Petrovic, 20, of Highfield Road, Collier Row and two youths aged 16 and 17 who cannot be identified, from east London, have denied murder.

The trial continues.