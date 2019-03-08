Search

Jodie Chesney trial: Amateur boxer tells court 17-year-old murder accused confessed to killing Dagenham teenager

PUBLISHED: 16:10 21 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:10 21 October 2019

Jodie Chesney at London Pride 2018. Picture: Chesney family

Archant

An amateur boxer has described how a youth confessed "I just stabbed someone", after Jodie Chesney was fatally attacked.

Svenson Ong-a-Kwie, 19, has blamed his 17-year-old co-accused for the death of the Dagenham teenager on the evening of March 1.

When he asked him later why he had done it, the youth allegedly told him: "I don't know."

Giving evidence at the Old Bailey, Mr Ong-a-Kwie described preparing the youth to take over his drug dealing business, so he could focus on becoming a professional boxer.

Mr Ong-a-Kwie said he had called on Manuel Petrovic on March 1 to give them a lift to Amy's Park in Harold Hill, to meet a customer.

When they arrived, no one was waiting and he decided to go into the play area with the youth.

He went straight to the play area where Jodie, 17, was sitting with friends, thinking they might be his customers, the court heard.

Asked what happened, he said: "As we walked through the gate [the boy] was on my left. We walked up to the group. I did not see what happened.

"I looked to my left, something caught my eye. I saw [the boy] jump over the railings and fall on his face."

Mr Sherrard asked: "Did you know at that point what had happened?"

Mr Ong-a-Kwie said: "No, no."

Mr Sherrard asked: "Did you do anything?"

The defendant replied: "No, not at all," adding that he had no reason to.

He went on: "I saw him running, so I started running."

He told jurors it all happened in a matter of seconds and he did not see a weapon.

"I jumped in the passenger side first. I remember [the boy] jumped in the back. He said 'go go go'. He said 'I just stabbed someone'.

"I asked him who and he said he thought it was Tash. I heard him talking about him before.

"I said 'what do you mean, you thought it was Tash?' He said 'nah'.

"I said 'who did you stab then?' and he said 'I don't know, I don't know'."

Mr Ong-a-Kwie, of Hillfoot Road, Collier Row, Mr Petrovic, 20, of Highfield Road, Collier Row and two youths aged 16 and 17 who cannot be identified, from east London, have denied murder.

The trial continues.

Collier Row’s first bar set to open in November

RM5 Lounge is set to open in Collier Row in late November. Picture: John Beard.

Gang of Essex cash point ram raiders jailed for year-long £1million crime spree

L-R: Jack Mitchell, Walter Mitchell Jnr, Shane Stanley, Walter Mitchell Snr, William Mitchell, Sid Clark, Levi Mitchell and Ross Whitford have been jailed for a total of 55 years. Picture: Essex Police

Can you help Essex Police track down A127 good samaritan who helped Harold Wood woman?

The woman was left on the side of the A127 by The Halfway House before a blue BMW driver came to her aid. Picture: Google Maps

London’s largest ever Bronze Age treasure find to go on display in Canary Wharf after being discovered in Rainham

The items date back to between 800 and 900 BC and were all discovered

Havering Council issues update on progress of new Hornchurch Sports Centre construction

Havering Council representatives, including council leader Cllr Damian White, right, getting an update on the progress of the new Hornchurch Sports Centre. Picture: Havering Council

