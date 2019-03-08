Search

Advanced search

Harold Hill drug dealer given suspended sentence

PUBLISHED: 16:35 06 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:06 06 November 2019

Chelmsford Crown Court Picture: Google Maps

Chelmsford Crown Court Picture: Google Maps

Google Maps

A Harold Hill man has received a two year suspended prison sentence for possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

Trevor Hunt, 50, of Redruth Road, was arrested with a woman who was already under investigation for posessing drugs just 10 days earlier.

He was also ordered to complete 20 rehabilitation activity requirement, nine months of drugs rehab and 120 hours of unpaid work after admitting being involved in supplying drugs by Chelmsford Crown Court on October 31.

You may also want to watch:

Hunt was arrested on April 13 when a vehicle he was in with Stacy Friend, 41, of Dorset Close, Chelmsford was stopped by police in Park Avenue, Chelmsford. Officers found 76 wraps of drugs inside a compartment in the car.

Friend had been arrested for a similar incident on April 3 when police seized 200 wraps of class A drugs, along with cash and a phone in a vehicle she was in with another man.

Following Friend's arrest she was released under investigation and was arrested 10 days later while with Hunt.

She was jailed for two and a half years.

Superintendent Gerry Parker, of North Command, said: "The message is clear, we will do everything we can to track down and arrest suspected drug dealers. If you're caught, we will put you before a court where you face time locked in prison."

Most Read

Romford Mothercare shop at risk of closure

Romford shop at risk of closure as Mothercare enters into administration. Picture: Google Maps

Shoppers enjoy sweet treats at opening of Mr P’s Cornershop in Collier Row

Owners Bhavini Patel and Rahul Patel with TOWIE'�S Ricky Rayment outside the shop to celebrate the opening of Mr P's Cornershop. Picture: Melissa Page

All the best fireworks displays across Havering, Barking and Dagenham, Redbridge, Newham and Tower Hamlets

The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) has issued safety advice and tips in the build up to Guy Fawkes Night. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire/PA Images

Billboards of schoolchildren unveiled in every London borough as part of ‘epic’ Steven McQueen project

A billboard in Cable Street, Tower Hamlets. Picture: Theo Christelis

Romford Mothercare will close as administrators plan phased closure of 79 UK shops

Romford shop at risk of closure as Mothercare enters into administration. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Romford Mothercare shop at risk of closure

Romford shop at risk of closure as Mothercare enters into administration. Picture: Google Maps

Shoppers enjoy sweet treats at opening of Mr P’s Cornershop in Collier Row

Owners Bhavini Patel and Rahul Patel with TOWIE'�S Ricky Rayment outside the shop to celebrate the opening of Mr P's Cornershop. Picture: Melissa Page

All the best fireworks displays across Havering, Barking and Dagenham, Redbridge, Newham and Tower Hamlets

The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) has issued safety advice and tips in the build up to Guy Fawkes Night. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire/PA Images

Billboards of schoolchildren unveiled in every London borough as part of ‘epic’ Steven McQueen project

A billboard in Cable Street, Tower Hamlets. Picture: Theo Christelis

Romford Mothercare will close as administrators plan phased closure of 79 UK shops

Romford shop at risk of closure as Mothercare enters into administration. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Hornchurch boss Stimson pleased with back-to-back wins

Charlie Stimson of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Potters Bar Town, BetVictor League North Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 2nd November 2019

Hornchurch progress in Essex Senior Cup with Brentwood Town victory

Chris Dickson of Hornchurch (Pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Hornchurch primary school’s safeguarding methods questioned after SEN child found ‘wandering the streets in the dark’ after Halloween party

RJ Mitchell Primary School in Hornchurch. Picture: Google Maps

Harold Hill drug dealer given suspended sentence

Chelmsford Crown Court Picture: Google Maps

Jodie Chesney trial: Jury begins deliberations on Dagenham scout’s death in Harold Hill

Jodie Chesney at London Pride 2018. Picture: Chesney family
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists