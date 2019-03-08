Harold Hill drug dealer given suspended sentence

A Harold Hill man has received a two year suspended prison sentence for possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

Trevor Hunt, 50, of Redruth Road, was arrested with a woman who was already under investigation for posessing drugs just 10 days earlier.

He was also ordered to complete 20 rehabilitation activity requirement, nine months of drugs rehab and 120 hours of unpaid work after admitting being involved in supplying drugs by Chelmsford Crown Court on October 31.

Hunt was arrested on April 13 when a vehicle he was in with Stacy Friend, 41, of Dorset Close, Chelmsford was stopped by police in Park Avenue, Chelmsford. Officers found 76 wraps of drugs inside a compartment in the car.

Friend had been arrested for a similar incident on April 3 when police seized 200 wraps of class A drugs, along with cash and a phone in a vehicle she was in with another man.

Following Friend's arrest she was released under investigation and was arrested 10 days later while with Hunt.

She was jailed for two and a half years.

Superintendent Gerry Parker, of North Command, said: "The message is clear, we will do everything we can to track down and arrest suspected drug dealers. If you're caught, we will put you before a court where you face time locked in prison."