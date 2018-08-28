Kind donations from strangers on Facebook help raise money to replace Rainham 10-year-olds stolen bike

Maisy Hoey with Mum Kylie Ramsey and brother Tate Hoey and her new bike which was bought from funding donated by strangers. Archant

Donations by kind strangers have helped raise enough money to buy a new bike for a Rainham 10-year-old who had hers stolen.

Maisy Hoey was left heartbroken after the bike - that was a present from her dad who died suddenly last year - was stolen from their flat in Rainham.

Her mum, Kylie Ramsey, 35, posted on Facebook describing what had happened and was inundated with messages asking how they could help get her daughter’s bike back - with two people offering money to pay for a new bike.

She said on Facebook: “To the person who came into my lobby last night and stole my daughters bike, probably to sell it for £20 that may have just been a bike to you and a quick £20 in your pocket but it was far more than just a bike to my daughter, it was one of the last gifts her dad and I bought her before he passed away this time last year, it had sentimental value because of all the memories she had of going to the park with her Dad on it...

“How dare you break my daughters heart more than it already was!!!

Maisy and her dad, Liam Hoey, who passed away in February last year, aged just 34, used to go cycling together all of the time, and the bike was on of his last presents to her.

Her mum said: “Cycling was his thing, he used to go out on the bike with Maisy all the time, they used to love doing it together.

“They would go to the park, or just in the street, he just loved seeing her out and about on the bike.”

Within a few hours of Kylie posting on Facebook she had messages offering to start a JustGiving page, and to donate money for a bike.

These were from Marc Moore - who offered £200 towards a new bike, and Sonia Osborn, who donated the final £60 which would cover the cost.

Kylie told the Recorder: “It restores your faith in humanity. “I wasn’t expecting any of this to happen, I was just hoping the person that took it might see the post, and by the time Maisy had got home from school, I hadn’t even had a chance to tell her the bad news yet, we had been offered enough money to get her a new bike.”

Next step was to find somewhere they could get Maisy’s new bike from, and Kylie went to Cycle Cellar in Tadworth Parade, Elm Park - where after hearing her story the owner not only went out of his way to get Maisy the bike she wanted, but he also gave them a discount too.

Although it isn’t exactly the same bike that was stolen, Kylie has said Maisy still has the memories with her dad which no-one will ever be able to take away.

The mum-of-three said: “Everyone has just been so generous, the bike is irreplaceable really but she has still got her memories, they can’t take that away form her. Now she can make new memories with her new bike.”