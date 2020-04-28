Search

Advanced search

‘Sextortion’ scam warning as more than 9,000 targeted

PUBLISHED: 07:00 29 April 2020

Action Fraud said it had received 9,473 reports of the scam in April. Picture: PA

Action Fraud said it had received 9,473 reports of the scam in April. Picture: PA

PA Wire/PA Images

More than 9,000 people have been targeted by “sextortion” scammers threatening to reveal intimate images of their victims in the first weeks of the lockdown, new figures reveal.

It comes as police are warning of an increase in online fraud as cyber criminals look to exploit those spending more time at home during the Covid-19 crisis.

Emails are sent to victims demanding thousands of pounds in Bitcoin to stop videos of them taken on their webcams, while visiting adult websites, being shared with friends and family members.

Action Fraud said it had received 9,473 reports of the scam this month, with 200 coming in the last week.

The emails, which contain a genuine password from one of the victim’s accounts, begin: “I require your complete attention for the upcoming 24 hrs, or I may make sure you that you live out of guilt for the rest of your lifetime.”

You may also want to watch:

They falsely claim to have access to a victim’s social media accounts and mobile phone contacts, as well video footage filmed after taking control of their webcams.

The messages read: “I have the full recording. If, perhaps you think I am playing around, simply reply proof and I will be forwarding the particular recording randomly to eight people you know.”

Pauline Smith, the head of Action Fraud, said the “sextortion” scam is a type of “phishing attack”, where fraudsters try to trick people into paying a ransom.

She said: “The messages can look particularly convincing because they often include the recipient’s genuine password.

“The criminals sending these emails are ruthless, unscrupulous individuals who don’t care about the impact of their actions on victims. They seek to exploit people’s emotions - shaming and scaring the recipient enough that they make a payment.

“If you receive an email that threatens you, your family, or your property in any way, and asks you to make a Bitcoin payment, don’t take the bait.”

The National Cyber Security Centre revealed it shut down more than 80 online scams on the first day of its new email reporting service. The Suspicious Email Reporting Service was launched as part of a cyber security awareness campaign to combat the recent trend of scams offering services related to coronavirus.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Heritage: The Collier Row bus driver who tried to keep Essex speech alive

Driver J London drove the 174 bus route. Picture: Google

Long read: How Romford two backpackers became stranded in Peru in a Covid-nightmare

Kerry Higgins and Adam Davison's nightmare began when they were told with a day's notice that Ecuador's borders were shutting due to lockdown. Picture Kerry Higgins

Praise for Queen’s Hospital staff after Rush Green great-grandmother, 93, recovers from coronavirus

Beatrice Gapes, pictured with her seven children prior to being diagnosed with coronavirus, has been discharged from Queen's Hospital after 24 days. Picture: Supplied by family

‘Highly valued and respected’ Romford doctor dies of suspected coronavirus

Dr Rajesh Kalraiya worked at the Acorn Centre, a children's health centre in Romford and was being treated for suspect Covid-19 at Queen's Hospital. Picture: Google

Dagenham woman clapped off Queen’s Hospital ward after beating coronavirus

Tracy Brace has recovered from coronavirus. Picture: BHRUT

Most Read

Heritage: The Collier Row bus driver who tried to keep Essex speech alive

Driver J London drove the 174 bus route. Picture: Google

Long read: How Romford two backpackers became stranded in Peru in a Covid-nightmare

Kerry Higgins and Adam Davison's nightmare began when they were told with a day's notice that Ecuador's borders were shutting due to lockdown. Picture Kerry Higgins

Praise for Queen’s Hospital staff after Rush Green great-grandmother, 93, recovers from coronavirus

Beatrice Gapes, pictured with her seven children prior to being diagnosed with coronavirus, has been discharged from Queen's Hospital after 24 days. Picture: Supplied by family

‘Highly valued and respected’ Romford doctor dies of suspected coronavirus

Dr Rajesh Kalraiya worked at the Acorn Centre, a children's health centre in Romford and was being treated for suspect Covid-19 at Queen's Hospital. Picture: Google

Dagenham woman clapped off Queen’s Hospital ward after beating coronavirus

Tracy Brace has recovered from coronavirus. Picture: BHRUT

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Signs thanking key workers and the NHS are seen in London as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Picture: PA/Aaron Chown

Coronavirus: The Hundred set to be ‘formally delayed’

The Grace Gates entrance to Lord's Cricket Ground

‘Sextortion’ scam warning as more than 9,000 targeted

Action Fraud said it had received 9,473 reports of the scam in April. Picture: PA

Coronavirus: England Hockey confirm season conclusion

Fans gather before the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifier at Lee Valley Hockey & Tennis Centre

Coronavirus: FIFA medical chief warns against football return

A general view of a FIFA flag
Drive 24