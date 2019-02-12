Search

Detectives hunting for Jodie Chesney’s killers appeal to the public for dashcam or CCTV footage from Friday night

PUBLISHED: 14:11 05 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:11 05 March 2019

Superintendent Shabnam Chaudhry speaking at the news conference.

Archant

Detectives leading the hunt for the killers of Jodie Chesney are appealing for anyone who was in the area on Friday night and might have dashcam or CCTV footage to come forward and provide it to the police.

Jodie was stabbed in a park just off St Neot’s Road at around 9.30pm, and police are appealing to any members of the public who were around the area close to the time of the incident.

Inquiries are currently ongoing, and speaking to the Recorder yesterday Det Supt Shabnam Chaudhri said investigators are working “every hour to try and make an appeal to the public.”

Initial enquiries established that Jodie was with a group of five other teenagers playing music and socialising in the park on Friday evening.

Jodie’s group were aware of two other males in the park who left at around 9pm without interacting with Jodie or her friends.

Around 30 minutes later the pair returned to the park and walked straight towards the group, where one of them stabbed Jodie once in the back.

Nothing was said by the two suspects, who ran off in the direction of Retford Road.

Det Supt Shabnam Chaudhri said: “We know that obviously it is a tragic situation, thoughts and condolences are with the family, the team of investigators are working every hour to try and make an appeal to the public, they are looking at a witness appeal, forensic opportunities and CCTV.

“In addition to that they are asking for the local community who may have had dash-cam or CCTV between the hours of 7 and 11pm on Friday night to come forward and provide us with that footage.

“You will see we’ve got increased resources in the area to reassure our communities, we’ve got dedicated ward officers who work very closely with the community, who are ring fences to this particular area.

“We have the violent task force who were walking around here earlier on, who are here to reassure the public and the community.

“If anyone is out there who knows anything about what may have happened to come forward and provide that information to the police.”

