Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Warning after elderly couple scammed out of more than £6,300 by roof fraudster

PUBLISHED: 17:08 28 February 2019 | UPDATED: 17:08 28 February 2019

Havering Council has warned residents to be extra vigilant of scammers after and elderly couple were conned out of more than £6,300. Photo: PA Wire/PA Images/Kirsty O'Connor

Havering Council has warned residents to be extra vigilant of scammers after and elderly couple were conned out of more than £6,300. Photo: PA Wire/PA Images/Kirsty O'Connor

PA Wire/PA Images/Kirsty O'Connor

Havering Council has warned residents to be extra vigilant of scammers after an elderly couple were conned out of more than £6,300.

The couple - who wished to remain anonymous - were scammed out of thousands of pounds for roof repairs that were not needed after a bogus company knocked on their door to say work needed to be done.

The couple were then asked to pay the money into an account, which turned out not to be connected to the business. The case was reported to the council and is now being investigated by Action Fraud.

Members of the council’s Trading Standards team are spending more time visiting community groups to let people know what to look out for and where to go for advice, after a number of people in Havering have fallen victim to rogue traders on their own doorsteps.

Another case saw a resident receive a call from a person claiming be to a trading standards officer who told him he was owed £4,000 by the council and asked for their bank account details so he could pay the money in.

Luckily, the resident did not give any details and instead reported it.

Councillor Viddy Persaud, cabinet member for public protection and safety, said: “It is very easy to be taken in by someone or something that seems genuine but it turns out not to be.

“Our priority is to give advice and make sure our residents know what to look out for and be confident enough to question something if they have any concerns.

“We want to support local people to be aware of the signs, know where they can go to get advice. We want to help prevent as many people as possible from becoming victims of what is a nasty crime.”

Advice is available from the Citizens Advice consumer helpline by calling 03454 04 05 06 or visit their website.

Scams should also be reported to Action Fraud at www.actionfraud.police.uk or by telephone on 0300 123 2040.

Most Read

Police investigation after man dies in Elm Park

Police cordoned off Maybank Avenue this afternoon

Man admits ‘brutal’ murder of Rainham woman

Julie Hunt, 47, from Rainham, with her fiance. She died after an assault in West Thurrock on Friday, April 20.

Teen stabbed in Romford

Police were called to a stabbing in Victoria Road at 6.30pm today, February 26. Photo: Google Maps

Tributes to ‘old school, honest and hardworking’ bus driver who died after Elm Park hit and run

Alan Powell with family at his 80th birthday party. Alan's family are appealing for witnesses after an alleged hit and run in Elm Park.

Police and council raid Rainham property and find 12 people living illegally inside

Police and council officers found 12 people living illegally at 179 New Road in Rainham. Photo: Ken Mears

Most Read

Police investigation after man dies in Elm Park

Police cordoned off Maybank Avenue this afternoon

Man admits ‘brutal’ murder of Rainham woman

Julie Hunt, 47, from Rainham, with her fiance. She died after an assault in West Thurrock on Friday, April 20.

Teen stabbed in Romford

Police were called to a stabbing in Victoria Road at 6.30pm today, February 26. Photo: Google Maps

Tributes to ‘old school, honest and hardworking’ bus driver who died after Elm Park hit and run

Alan Powell with family at his 80th birthday party. Alan's family are appealing for witnesses after an alleged hit and run in Elm Park.

Police and council raid Rainham property and find 12 people living illegally inside

Police and council officers found 12 people living illegally at 179 New Road in Rainham. Photo: Ken Mears

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Boxing: Hornchurch-based Lucy looking for title success

Lucy Wildheart trains with Colin Lynes

West Ham youngster steps into the big time with nerveless display

Manchester City's Sergio Aguero (left) and West Ham United's Ben Johnson battle for the ball

McEvoy thinks break may help Campion in quest to beat Maldon

Action from Campion against Kings Cross Steelers earlier in the London Three Essex season (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Moule leads medal haul as Romford Town swimmers make splash at busy Essex Championships

Romford Town medalists and finalists face the camera

Ref justice for West Ham as Manchester City take advantage of soft penalty

West Ham United's Felipe Anderson (centre right) fouls Manchester City's Bernardo Silva (centre left) resulting in a penalty during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists