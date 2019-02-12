Warning after elderly couple scammed out of more than £6,300 by roof fraudster

Havering Council has warned residents to be extra vigilant of scammers after an elderly couple were conned out of more than £6,300.

The couple - who wished to remain anonymous - were scammed out of thousands of pounds for roof repairs that were not needed after a bogus company knocked on their door to say work needed to be done.

The couple were then asked to pay the money into an account, which turned out not to be connected to the business. The case was reported to the council and is now being investigated by Action Fraud.

Members of the council’s Trading Standards team are spending more time visiting community groups to let people know what to look out for and where to go for advice, after a number of people in Havering have fallen victim to rogue traders on their own doorsteps.

Another case saw a resident receive a call from a person claiming be to a trading standards officer who told him he was owed £4,000 by the council and asked for their bank account details so he could pay the money in.

Luckily, the resident did not give any details and instead reported it.

Councillor Viddy Persaud, cabinet member for public protection and safety, said: “It is very easy to be taken in by someone or something that seems genuine but it turns out not to be.

“Our priority is to give advice and make sure our residents know what to look out for and be confident enough to question something if they have any concerns.

“We want to support local people to be aware of the signs, know where they can go to get advice. We want to help prevent as many people as possible from becoming victims of what is a nasty crime.”

Advice is available from the Citizens Advice consumer helpline by calling 03454 04 05 06 or visit their website.

Scams should also be reported to Action Fraud at www.actionfraud.police.uk or by telephone on 0300 123 2040.