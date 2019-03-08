Corrupt Romford immigration officer jailed after she tried to extort £2,500 from Indian national

A corrupt immigration officer from Romford has been jailed for three years and nine months for attempting to extort money from an Indian national who was due to be removed from the UK.

Jaspreet Kaur, 41, from Western Road, Romford, was jailed today (Thursday, April 11) after pleading guilty at an earlier hearing at Southwark Crown Court.

She demanded £2,500 after falsely telling him she had “pulled strings” to have him released from Colnbrook Immigration Removal Centre in March 2017.

Kaur also falsely claimed that if the man paid her the money, any outstanding deportation orders against him would not be enforced.

She gave him a week to gather the money. A telephone conversation was recorded after his suspicions were aroused.

After Kaur was arrested in July 2017, and confronted with the recorded evidence, she admitted it was her voice. She then lied and tried to claim she had been threatened by the man.

Anton Allera, from the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “Jaspreet Kaur abused her position of power for financial gain.

“Bribery is corrosive in any walk of life, let alone by someone like Kaur who was involved in deporting people from the UK. We are committed to prosecuting people who undermine confidence in our public services and who believe such corrupt behaviour is acceptable.”