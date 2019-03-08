Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Corrupt Romford immigration officer jailed after she tried to extort £2,500 from Indian national

PUBLISHED: 17:03 11 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:03 11 April 2019

Southwark Crown Court in London. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

Southwark Crown Court in London. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

Yui Mok/PA - [GREEN - FREE TO USE WITH CREDIT]

A corrupt immigration officer from Romford has been jailed for three years and nine months for attempting to extort money from an Indian national who was due to be removed from the UK.

Jaspreet Kaur, 41, from Western Road, Romford, was jailed today (Thursday, April 11) after pleading guilty at an earlier hearing at Southwark Crown Court.

She demanded £2,500 after falsely telling him she had “pulled strings” to have him released from Colnbrook Immigration Removal Centre in March 2017.

Kaur also falsely claimed that if the man paid her the money, any outstanding deportation orders against him would not be enforced.

She gave him a week to gather the money. A telephone conversation was recorded after his suspicions were aroused.

After Kaur was arrested in July 2017, and confronted with the recorded evidence, she admitted it was her voice. She then lied and tried to claim she had been threatened by the man.

Anton Allera, from the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “Jaspreet Kaur abused her position of power for financial gain.

“Bribery is corrosive in any walk of life, let alone by someone like Kaur who was involved in deporting people from the UK. We are committed to prosecuting people who undermine confidence in our public services and who believe such corrupt behaviour is acceptable.”

Most Read

Two men arrested after alleged police chase leads to crash close to Gallows Corner

Police appear to be at the scene of a crash in Gallows Corner on April 8, 2019. Photo: Amla Chow

Former member of staff at Stubbers Adventure centre in Upminster pleads guilty to sexual communication with a child

There is no suggestion any crimes were committed at Stubbers. Picture: John Hercock

Thieves pin down and beat up Elm Park grandfather before ripping out safe containing £2,000 from family home

Thieves pinned down John Hart and punched him in the head, while they stole his safe from his home in Elm Park. Photo: Shelley Hart

Future of Romford and Ilford Debenhams stores unknown as company goes into administration

The future of Debenhams stores in Romford and Ilford is currently unknown, after the department store went into administration today. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Wire/PA Images

Pensioner found guilty of killing Hornchurch cyclist in car crash 150m from his work

Christopher Holt was cycling along Rainham Road when he was knocked off his bike and died because of his injuries. Photo: Google Maps

Most Read

Two men arrested after alleged police chase leads to crash close to Gallows Corner

Police appear to be at the scene of a crash in Gallows Corner on April 8, 2019. Photo: Amla Chow

Former member of staff at Stubbers Adventure centre in Upminster pleads guilty to sexual communication with a child

There is no suggestion any crimes were committed at Stubbers. Picture: John Hercock

Thieves pin down and beat up Elm Park grandfather before ripping out safe containing £2,000 from family home

Thieves pinned down John Hart and punched him in the head, while they stole his safe from his home in Elm Park. Photo: Shelley Hart

Future of Romford and Ilford Debenhams stores unknown as company goes into administration

The future of Debenhams stores in Romford and Ilford is currently unknown, after the department store went into administration today. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Wire/PA Images

Pensioner found guilty of killing Hornchurch cyclist in car crash 150m from his work

Christopher Holt was cycling along Rainham Road when he was knocked off his bike and died because of his injuries. Photo: Google Maps

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Reed takes positives from testing season for Old Cooperians

Action from Old Cooperians against Ilford Wanderers in London Three Essex (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Superstar golfer Georgia Hall backs South Essex’s charity putt for glory

Golfer Georgia Hall (Pic: Back page media)

Wigham proud of Romford and confident they can beat Harpenden in play-off final

A Romford & Gidea Park player stops a Woodford opponent (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Velocity Trophy: Hornchurch manager Stimson praised Enfield Town for taking their chances

Sam Youngs of Enfield Town and Jordan Clark of Hornchurch (pic David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Smith pleased Daggers take public stand against racism and wants others to follow suit

Nathan Smith takes a throw-in for Dagenham & Redbridge against Barrow (pic: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists