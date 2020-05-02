Search

Advanced search

Eleven-year-old boy injured in Upminster shooting

PUBLISHED: 23:55 01 May 2020 | UPDATED: 00:16 02 May 2020

A boy aged around 11-years-old, had sustained a gunshot injury and a number of suspects had fled from the scene prior to the arrival of police. Picture: Ray Danaher

A boy aged around 11-years-old, had sustained a gunshot injury and a number of suspects had fled from the scene prior to the arrival of police. Picture: Ray Danaher

Ray Danaher

Detectives are investigating a shooting incident in Upminster in which a child was injured.

A boy, aged around 11-years-old, had sustained a gunshot injury and a man, believed to be aged in his 40s, has sustained lacerations to his head.

It is unknown whether his injuries were caused by the firearm discharge.

Both were injured inside the address. They have been taken to hospital, and officers await an assessment of their condition.

You may also want to watch:

A number of suspects had fled from the scene prior to the arrival of police. A police helicopter assisted officers in searches, however there has been no arrest at this stage.

Police were called at 9.30pm on Friday, May 1, to an address in Kerry Drive, Upminster.

Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service and found two people at the address suffering injuries.

Enquiries are underway to establish the full circumstances.

Any witnesses are asked to call police on 101 quoting ref 7285/01may.

To remain anonymous, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Patient, 90, in limbo as Romford care home refuses to accept her back from hospital

Coronavirus patient June Clay, 90. Picture: Sharon Clay

Coronavirus testing centre to open for two days in Romford town hall car park

A total of £20,000 has been given to Havering voluntary and community organisations as part of the first round of funding this week.. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Eleven-year-old boy injured in Upminster shooting

A boy aged around 11-years-old, had sustained a gunshot injury and a number of suspects had fled from the scene prior to the arrival of police. Picture: Ray Danaher

Hornchurch nursery founder fears early years providers could close down after Government policy u-turn

Scallywags Nursery company director Emma Reynolds. Picture: Scallywags Hornchurch

‘Highly valued and respected’ Romford doctor dies of suspected coronavirus

Dr Rajesh Kalraiya worked at the Acorn Centre, a children's health centre in Romford and was being treated for suspect Covid-19 at Queen's Hospital. Picture: Google

Most Read

Coronavirus: Patient, 90, in limbo as Romford care home refuses to accept her back from hospital

Coronavirus patient June Clay, 90. Picture: Sharon Clay

Coronavirus testing centre to open for two days in Romford town hall car park

A total of £20,000 has been given to Havering voluntary and community organisations as part of the first round of funding this week.. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Eleven-year-old boy injured in Upminster shooting

A boy aged around 11-years-old, had sustained a gunshot injury and a number of suspects had fled from the scene prior to the arrival of police. Picture: Ray Danaher

Hornchurch nursery founder fears early years providers could close down after Government policy u-turn

Scallywags Nursery company director Emma Reynolds. Picture: Scallywags Hornchurch

‘Highly valued and respected’ Romford doctor dies of suspected coronavirus

Dr Rajesh Kalraiya worked at the Acorn Centre, a children's health centre in Romford and was being treated for suspect Covid-19 at Queen's Hospital. Picture: Google

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Signs thanking key workers and the NHS are seen in London as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Picture: PA/Aaron Chown

Coronavirus: Premier League matches ‘must be at neutral venues’

A Premier League football with a PPE face mask

Hornchurch midfielder Lewwis is using lockdown to recover from latest injury

Lewwis Spence of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Bognor Regis Town, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 30th November 2019

Eleven-year-old boy injured in Upminster shooting

A boy aged around 11-years-old, had sustained a gunshot injury and a number of suspects had fled from the scene prior to the arrival of police. Picture: Ray Danaher

Hornchurch stalwart Shewring, 83, is leading way when it comes to longevity

Doug Shewring celebrates Hornchurch Cricket Club's Essex League treble in 2018
Drive 24