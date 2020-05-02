Eleven-year-old boy injured in Upminster shooting

A boy aged around 11-years-old, had sustained a gunshot injury and a number of suspects had fled from the scene prior to the arrival of police. Picture: Ray Danaher Ray Danaher

Detectives are investigating a shooting incident in Upminster in which a child was injured.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A boy, aged around 11-years-old, had sustained a gunshot injury and a man, believed to be aged in his 40s, has sustained lacerations to his head.

It is unknown whether his injuries were caused by the firearm discharge.

Both were injured inside the address. They have been taken to hospital, and officers await an assessment of their condition.

You may also want to watch:

A number of suspects had fled from the scene prior to the arrival of police. A police helicopter assisted officers in searches, however there has been no arrest at this stage.

Police were called at 9.30pm on Friday, May 1, to an address in Kerry Drive, Upminster.

Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service and found two people at the address suffering injuries.

Enquiries are underway to establish the full circumstances.

Any witnesses are asked to call police on 101 quoting ref 7285/01may.

To remain anonymous, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers.