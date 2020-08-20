Search

Advanced search

Video

‘If I knew the signs, maybe my son would be alive’: Harold Hill mum of fatally stabbed teenager urges parents to beware gangs grooming children

PUBLISHED: 17:00 21 August 2020

Peguy Kato. Picture: Jon King

Peguy Kato. Picture: Jon King

Archant

The mother of a teenager who was stabbed to death has spoken of her regret at not seeing the signs of gang elders grooming  her son.

17-year-old Champion Ganda.17-year-old Champion Ganda.

Champion Ganda died in the street after he was stabbed 11 times in an attack involving belts, a hammer and a knife in Sandringham Road, Forest Gate, in May 2013.

His mum, Peguy Kato, from Harold Hill, recalling the moment she found out her 17-year old son was dead, said: “Everything was dark.

“I never knew how the end of the world was going to be, but that day I felt it. I was screaming in the police station.

“He loved me so much. And then I called ‘Champion’. But he never woke up. He didn’t hear me. I never saw him.”

Det Insp Iain Wallace. Picture: Jon KingDet Insp Iain Wallace. Picture: Jon King

Peguy urged parents to speak to their children to avoid others suffering the same ordeal.

“We send them to school, to church. We give them our values, which is good. But the outside world is different. Only your child can come to you and say, ‘Mum, these people are after me.’

“But if that son cannot come to you, you are missing a lot. I missed a lot in my son’s life. And I lost my son. So today, I’m standing up, talking to parents, not to make the same mistake I did, because my mistake made not only me suffer, but all my family suffer.”

Drug dealer Amani Lynch, who was 16 at the time of the attack, was sentenced to 14 years after being found guilty of manslaughter at an Old Bailey trial in 2017.

L-R: Det Insp Iain Wallace and Peguy Kato. Picture: Jon KingL-R: Det Insp Iain Wallace and Peguy Kato. Picture: Jon King

Peguy described Champion as a “loving” boy who cared a lot for his family.

Keen on football, at the age of eight he played for Arsenal and Tottenham’s junior squads.

“He is the only child I have who loved to say sorry,” Peguy said. “He seemed like a man, protecting everyone, but he was a baby. He would make you laugh. He just wanted to be happy with everyone.”

But Peguy suspects Champion got mixed up in a gang and to prevent another needless death, shared her advice on spotting the signs of grooming.

Peguy Kato. Picture: Jon KingPeguy Kato. Picture: Jon King

This might include a child coming home with expensive, new trainers or designer clothes and behaving differently.

“I was blind. I saw small things like that. But I never noticed. But I think it was the beginning of something. If I knew the signs, maybe my son would be alive now,” Peguy said.

Det Insp Iain Wallace, who is in charge of Newham and Waltham Forest’s gangs unit, admitted that back when Champion lost his life, officers weren’t as good at speaking to parents and that needed to improve.

The father of three said it was crucial for officers to have early and honest conversations with mums and dads when children come to police attention.

17-year-old Champion Ganda.17-year-old Champion Ganda.

Det Insp Wallace explained that gang elders trap youngsters by giving them money they later demand back as a debt. Drill music, videos and TV series also fuel the problem by glamorising gang life.

He said the only real way to stop gangs and violence is for parents, schools, local authorities, charities, communities and the police to work together, which is a joint approach he and his team are pursuing.

But he stressed the importance of early intervention, with police usually meeting children at a late stage which makes it harder to divert them away from gangs.

However, officers are visiting parents and youngsters to offer routes out of trouble, on top of targeting gang leaders. And the police are keen to work with organisations, including All Champions Charity which Peguy set up in her son’s name to support people affected by gangs and violence.

For Peguy, the message is simple: “Learn to communicate. I learnt after my son’s death. I learnt from my pain. But you can learn before something happens. Your son can only come to you if you let him, if you listen to him.”

To anonymously report suspected gang activity visit fearless.org

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Rainham homes flooded to knee-level in sewage with sandbags unavailable

Griselda Konti's home in South Hornchurch was flooded with sewage and rain water, they bought their own pump to drain the garden. Picture: Griselda Konti

Family appeal after 15-year-old left with fractured skull after Harold Hill hit-and-run

15-year-old Johnny Essien-Fowler was seriously injured in a hit and run in Harold Hill. Picture: Jacqueline Fowler

Harold Wood, South Hornchurch and Gooshays the worst for burglaries in Havering

Metropolitan and Essex Police gather as they are about to set off for the night on Operation Gambler - a cross border police action targeting burglars and dangerous drivers. Picture: Matt Clemenson

‘I have to wear a disguise’ - Havering stab victim fears for his family after attacker is released from prison

A stabbing victim says his family is in hiding after his attacker came out of prison and moved back into the neighbourhood. Stock images from Morguefile and PA.

Where can you eat half price in Havering this August?

Eat Out to Help Out scheme is running this August. Picture: Ken Mears

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Rainham homes flooded to knee-level in sewage with sandbags unavailable

Griselda Konti's home in South Hornchurch was flooded with sewage and rain water, they bought their own pump to drain the garden. Picture: Griselda Konti

Family appeal after 15-year-old left with fractured skull after Harold Hill hit-and-run

15-year-old Johnny Essien-Fowler was seriously injured in a hit and run in Harold Hill. Picture: Jacqueline Fowler

Harold Wood, South Hornchurch and Gooshays the worst for burglaries in Havering

Metropolitan and Essex Police gather as they are about to set off for the night on Operation Gambler - a cross border police action targeting burglars and dangerous drivers. Picture: Matt Clemenson

‘I have to wear a disguise’ - Havering stab victim fears for his family after attacker is released from prison

A stabbing victim says his family is in hiding after his attacker came out of prison and moved back into the neighbourhood. Stock images from Morguefile and PA.

Where can you eat half price in Havering this August?

Eat Out to Help Out scheme is running this August. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Harold Wood captain Perrin eyeing a top four finish in the Premier

Harold Wood first-team in their new kits for the season (Pic: Tom Clarke)

Captain Francis feels Gidea Park & Romford now ready for any challenge this term

Gidea Park and Romford CC (batting) vs Goresbrook CC, Essex Cricket League Cricket at Gidea Park Sports Ground on 15th August 2020

West: Brentwood ‘pumped’ to face title rivals Hornchurch

Brentwood captain Aaron West (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Havering Athletics youngsters impress at London Inter Clubs Challenge

Havering Athletics Club member Al Ameen Salaam (Pic: Joanne Day)

Essex star Jamie Porter believes he is close to the top of his game

Essex's Jamie Porter celebrates the wicket of Sussex's Phil Salt during day four of the Bob Willis Trophy match at 1st Central County Ground, Hove.