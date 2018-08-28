Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Harold Hill suspicious package: Cashier given threatening note and told to hand over money

PUBLISHED: 11:47 31 December 2018 | UPDATED: 11:47 31 December 2018

Police seal the road after a suspect package was found at Santander in Harold Hill.

Police seal the road after a suspect package was found at Santander in Harold Hill.

Archant

Shops in Farnham Road were closed this morning after a suspicious package was reported at the Santander bank.

Police seal the road after a suspect package was found at Santander in Harold Hill.Police seal the road after a suspect package was found at Santander in Harold Hill.

Police bomb squads were called to a Harold Hill bank after a cashier was given a threatening note that said if she didn’t hand over money from the till she wouldn’t see her family again.

Police seal the road after a suspect package was found at Santander in Harold Hill.Police seal the road after a suspect package was found at Santander in Harold Hill.

Officers were called to Farnham Road at around 9.36 this morning (Monday, December 31) to reports of a suspicious package in the Santander branch.

Police seal the road after a suspect package was found at Santander in Harold Hill.Police seal the road after a suspect package was found at Santander in Harold Hill.

Branch manager Danny Dobson told the Recorder that himself and four other members of staff were evacuated from the store, after one cashier was handed a note and a suspicious flashing package was slid under the counter.

Police seal the road after a suspect package was found at Santander in Harold Hill.Police seal the road after a suspect package was found at Santander in Harold Hill.

He said: “A man came into the branch and came straight up to the till and he had a package in his hand.

Police seal the road after a suspect package was found at Santander in Harold Hill.Police seal the road after a suspect package was found at Santander in Harold Hill.

“He passed a note to the cashier that said ‘If you want to see the new year and your family again hand over the money’.

Police seal the road after a suspect package was found at Santander in Harold Hill.Police seal the road after a suspect package was found at Santander in Harold Hill.

“They then pressed the panic button and the shutters came down.

Police seal the road after a suspect package was found at Santander in Harold Hill.Police seal the road after a suspect package was found at Santander in Harold Hill.

“Everyone is safe now and that is all that matters.

“Police have just taken down the cordon now and we can go back in.

“It’s scary, but I’m pleased it’s all over now.”

A police cordon was put in place all along Farnham Road and shops, cafes and businesses were told to leave.

Councillor Jan Sargent was on her way to the library when she saw police and had to turn around.

She said Farnham Road was “eerily quiet” and that the cordon at first had only been up to the Post Office, but was extended about 20 minutes later.

At around 11am the cordon was lifted and people were allowed to return to the shops.

No arrests have been made.

Most Read

Two people die after A13 crash

Two people have died after a car crash on the A13. Photo: Google Maps

Police close Harold Hill bank after suspicious package found

Police in Farnham Road.

Harold Hill suspicious package: Cashier given threatening note and told to hand over money

Police seal the road after a suspect package was found at Santander in Harold Hill.

Review of the Year 2018 part one: Grenades, drains and automobiles

Bowler Joan Peters at 100 is presented with flowers by club President Dave Faust ,Ladies Captain Ann Aston and Secretary Tom Bellamy

Police investigating after car completely overturns in Rainham crash

A car completely overturned in Cherry Tree Lane, Rainham, last night: Photo: David Vaz

Most Read

Tenants in Hoxton block to get central heating... 2 years after council vowed to install it

Caliban Tower on the Arden Estate in Hoxton. Picture: Google Maps

‘Spare us New Year’s Eve noise hell’: Neighbours to Victoria Park Airbnb ‘go-to party venue’ take a stand

Abigail Darling who has complained about the late night parties going on in a house rented out on Airbnb. Picture: Polly Hancock

Team News: Leyton Orient vs Dagenham & Redbridge

Leyton Orient midfielder Craig Clay battles with Hartlepool United's Nicky Featherstone (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Man, 21, stabbed and sprayed with ‘corrosive substance’ in Stoke Newington High Street

Stoke Newington High Street. Google Street view

New Year’s Honours: Stoke Newington publisher Jessica Kingsley recognised for services to people with autism

Jessica Kingsley

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Harold Hill suspicious package: Cashier given threatening note and told to hand over money

Police seal the road after a suspect package was found at Santander in Harold Hill.

Police close Harold Hill bank after suspicious package found

Police in Farnham Road.

Team News: Leyton Orient vs Dagenham & Redbridge

Leyton Orient midfielder Craig Clay battles with Hartlepool United's Nicky Featherstone (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Sir Alastair Cook: career in numbers

England's Alastair Cook during his final Test match at The Kia Oval (pic Adam Davy/PA)

Two people die after A13 crash

Two people have died after a car crash on the A13. Photo: Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists