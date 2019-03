Car and van collide on A127 this morning

There has a collision this morning in Southend Arterial Road on the A127. Picture: Google Maps Google Maps

Two people have been taken to hospital this morning after a collision.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called at 5.55am to reports of a collision in Southend Arterial Road, Hornchurch, on the A127.

Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended the scene and found a car and van had collided.

Two people were taken to an east London hospital as a precaution.

No arrests have been made.