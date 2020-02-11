Large cannabis factory discovered in Elm Park

Police discovered a cannabis farm in Elm Park. Picture: MPS Havering Archant

A large cannabis factory has been discovered by police in Elm Park.

Havering Joint Task Force officers secured entry to a residential premises in The Broadway and found a large cannabis factory.

Officers from the task force tweeted: "We are committed to disrupting criminality and making Havering a safer place."

No arrests have been made at this stage.

Supported by a Metropolitan Police scheme but "paid by Havering, for Havering," the Havering Task Force started in the New Year at Hornchurch Police Station and will be concerned with issues solely in the community.