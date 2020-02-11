Search

Advanced search

Large cannabis factory discovered in Elm Park

PUBLISHED: 17:07 11 February 2020 | UPDATED: 17:12 11 February 2020

Police discovered a cannabis farm in Elm Park. Picture: MPS Havering

Police discovered a cannabis farm in Elm Park. Picture: MPS Havering

Archant

A large cannabis factory has been discovered by police in Elm Park.

Police discovered a cannabis farm in Elm Park. Picture: MPS HaveringPolice discovered a cannabis farm in Elm Park. Picture: MPS Havering

Havering Joint Task Force officers secured entry to a residential premises in The Broadway and found a large cannabis factory.

Officers from the task force tweeted: "We are committed to disrupting criminality and making Havering a safer place."

Police discovered a cannabis farm in Elm Park. Picture: MPS HaveringPolice discovered a cannabis farm in Elm Park. Picture: MPS Havering

No arrests have been made at this stage.

Supported by a Metropolitan Police scheme but "paid by Havering, for Havering," the Havering Task Force started in the New Year at Hornchurch Police Station and will be concerned with issues solely in the community.

Most Read

Gallows Corner Toyota Garage and Romford M&S among top 10 most expensive property sales in Havering last year

Hillside Care Home in Harold Hill has been sold for £3.7million. Picture: Google

‘Brilliantly funny, caring and kind’: Tributes paid to former Upminster headteacher after ‘sudden and unexpected’ death

Dr David Parry, a former headteacher at Coopers' Company & Coborn School in Upminster, died on Sunday, February 9. Picture: Coopers' Company and Coborn School.

Storm Ciara: Large debris forces Emerson Park Academy to close for two days

Emerson Park Academy in Wych Road will be closed until Wednesday, February 12 due to safety concerns from Storm Ciara. Picture: Gavin Ellis

Man missing, last seen in Upminster station heading towards East Ham

Have you seen this man? Sonny Riseborough, 32, was last seen in Upminster station. Picture: Havering Metropolitan Police

Romford man jailed for ‘terrifying’ burglary in York Way Estate

Buster Goldsmith, 19, pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary and attempted burglary. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Gallows Corner Toyota Garage and Romford M&S among top 10 most expensive property sales in Havering last year

Hillside Care Home in Harold Hill has been sold for £3.7million. Picture: Google

‘Brilliantly funny, caring and kind’: Tributes paid to former Upminster headteacher after ‘sudden and unexpected’ death

Dr David Parry, a former headteacher at Coopers' Company & Coborn School in Upminster, died on Sunday, February 9. Picture: Coopers' Company and Coborn School.

Storm Ciara: Large debris forces Emerson Park Academy to close for two days

Emerson Park Academy in Wych Road will be closed until Wednesday, February 12 due to safety concerns from Storm Ciara. Picture: Gavin Ellis

Man missing, last seen in Upminster station heading towards East Ham

Have you seen this man? Sonny Riseborough, 32, was last seen in Upminster station. Picture: Havering Metropolitan Police

Romford man jailed for ‘terrifying’ burglary in York Way Estate

Buster Goldsmith, 19, pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary and attempted burglary. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Havering Sports Council award winners revealed

Havering Sports Award winners (Pic: Jacob Ranson)

Snooker: Selt hits out after Welsh Open exit

Matthew Selt in action

Large cannabis factory discovered in Elm Park

Police discovered a cannabis farm in Elm Park. Picture: MPS Havering

Empty Collier Row shopfront once home to squatters looking to open as takeaway restaurant

The empty storefront at 1 Chase Cross Road is seeking permission to open as a restaurant and cafe. Picture: Google Maps

Gidea Park residents concerned planned £12,000 mini roundabout will create traffic issues

Caroline O'Mahony said when buses drive past Beaumont Close it shows how little room there would be for a mini roundabout. Picture: Caroline O'Mahony
Drive 24