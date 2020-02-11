Search

Romford man jailed for 'terrifying' burglary in York Way Estate

PUBLISHED: 07:53 11 February 2020 | UPDATED: 08:06 11 February 2020

Buster Goldsmith, 19, pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary and attempted burglary. Picture: Met Police

Buster Goldsmith, 19, pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary and attempted burglary. Picture: Met Police

A Romford man who admitted breaking into a north London home has been jailed for more than four years.

Buster Goldsmith, 19, of Raven Close, Romford, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated burglary and one count of attempted burglary at Snaresbrook Crown Court on January 17.

On Monday, February 10, he was sentenced to 58 months in prison at the same court.

Goldsmith was one of a group of four suspects who broke into a house on the York Way Estate in Islington on Sunday, August 11 last year.

At 11.36pm, a 999 call was made from the address stating that a group of men had forced their way into the flat and made threats.

The group were all wearing hoodies and masks but ran from the flat when the light was switched on by one of the occupants.

The group then tried unsuccessfully to break into a neighbouring flat before fleeing the scene. It was once they had ran from the building that police were called.

Goldsmith was detained and arrested only minutes after the 999 call was made, when an officer who was near the York Way Estate saw him hiding next to a car.

A CCTV review showed the group in balaclavas entering the ground floor lobby of the building, after entering the estate by climbing over a high fence.

All four males wore hoodies, balaclavas and latex gloves, police said.

Goldsmith was charged the next day.

Det Con Irfan Ahmad, who led the investigation, said: "This was a terrifying incident for the victims involved and they are still coming to terms with what happened that night.

"Their sense of security in their own homes - the place they should feel safest - has been shattered.

"We are pleased Goldsmith has done the right thing and acknowledged his involvement in the incident.

"We know however that there were a number of other individuals involved in this case and we are continuing our efforts to trace them."

Gallows Corner Toyota Garage and Romford M&S among top 10 most expensive property sales in Havering last year

Hillside Care Home in Harold Hill has been sold for £3.7million. Picture: Google

'Brilliantly funny, caring and kind': Tributes paid to former Upminster headteacher after 'sudden and unexpected' death

Dr David Parry, a former headteacher at Coopers' Company & Coborn School in Upminster, died on Sunday, February 9. Picture: Coopers' Company and Coborn School.

Storm Ciara: Large debris forces Emerson Park Academy to close for two days

Emerson Park Academy in Wych Road will be closed until Wednesday, February 12 due to safety concerns from Storm Ciara. Picture: Gavin Ellis

Man missing, last seen in Upminster station heading towards East Ham

Have you seen this man? Sonny Riseborough, 32, was last seen in Upminster station. Picture: Havering Metropolitan Police

Hornchurch taxi driver arrested after pedestrian dies in fatal Chelmsford collision

Picture: Met Police

