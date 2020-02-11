Romford man jailed for 'terrifying' burglary in York Way Estate

Buster Goldsmith, 19, pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary and attempted burglary. Picture: Met Police Archant

A Romford man who admitted breaking into a north London home has been jailed for more than four years.

Buster Goldsmith, 19, of Raven Close, Romford, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated burglary and one count of attempted burglary at Snaresbrook Crown Court on January 17.

On Monday, February 10, he was sentenced to 58 months in prison at the same court.

Goldsmith was one of a group of four suspects who broke into a house on the York Way Estate in Islington on Sunday, August 11 last year.

At 11.36pm, a 999 call was made from the address stating that a group of men had forced their way into the flat and made threats.

The group were all wearing hoodies and masks but ran from the flat when the light was switched on by one of the occupants.

The group then tried unsuccessfully to break into a neighbouring flat before fleeing the scene. It was once they had ran from the building that police were called.

Goldsmith was detained and arrested only minutes after the 999 call was made, when an officer who was near the York Way Estate saw him hiding next to a car.

A CCTV review showed the group in balaclavas entering the ground floor lobby of the building, after entering the estate by climbing over a high fence.

All four males wore hoodies, balaclavas and latex gloves, police said.

Goldsmith was charged the next day.

Det Con Irfan Ahmad, who led the investigation, said: "This was a terrifying incident for the victims involved and they are still coming to terms with what happened that night.

"Their sense of security in their own homes - the place they should feel safest - has been shattered.

"We are pleased Goldsmith has done the right thing and acknowledged his involvement in the incident.

"We know however that there were a number of other individuals involved in this case and we are continuing our efforts to trace them."