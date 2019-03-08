Video

Burglar breaks into Upminster's Cherry Cards and steals hundreds of pounds from till

Cherry Cards, in Station Road, Upminster, was burgled last week.

A popular high street shop is concerned burglars might come back again after breaking in and stealing hundreds of pounds.

Cherry Cards, Station Road, Upminster, fell victim to a burglary on Thursday, April 25, at around 12.35am, when a young man kicked in the glass front door and stole around £400 from the till.

Owner Debbie Davis said: “It wasn't me who discovered it, it was one of my members of staff at nine in the morning who then rang me and told me what had happened and we ran down there.

“I was really shocked, I've been on the high street for 10 years overall and I've never had anything like this before.

“Owning a shop does mean that there is potential to get burgled but you still don't expect it.

A burglar kicked in the glass panel front door of Cherry Cards in Upminster.

“The main thing that we're concerned about is them coming back so we definitely won't be leaving money in the till anymore.”

After kicking in the door, the young man grabbed the till and repeatedly threw it to the ground in an attempt to get it open.

When it opened, the burglar stole hundreds of pounds and left the premises.

The burglar repeatedly dropped the shop's till to get access to the money inside.

From looking at the CCTV footage of the night, Debbie believes there was a second person waiting outside in a car.

She said: “It's very dark there at night but you can see there are blinking bright lights in the video so think someone might have turned on their hazard lights so you can't see the person [in the video] as clearly.

“You don't get to see a second person but I'm guessing there was another waiting outside in a car.

“I'm also thinking about putting away the charity boxes we've got in the shop so they don't encourage people to break-in again.

“It's terrible that you have to think like this but feel like I've been very lucky since this is the first time.”

Police enquiries are still ongoing at this stage.

Anyone with any information please call 101 or to remain anonymous call crime stoppers on 0800 555 111 and quote reference

CAD 1701/26APR19.