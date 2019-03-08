Bridge Point explosion: Trial postponed as new evidence comes to light

Emergency services at the scene of an explosion at the block of flats in Hornchurch. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Victoria Jones

The trial of two men accused of arson in relation to the explosion at Bridge Point in Hornchurch two years ago has been discontinued after new evidence came to light during proceedings.

Emergency services at the scene of an explosion at the flats in Hornchurch. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Victoria Jones Emergency services at the scene of an explosion at the flats in Hornchurch. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Victoria Jones

Ben Beavis, aged 28, of Church Road, Harold Wood, and Curtis Lepley, 36, of St John Close, Collier Row, both deny arson being reckless as to whether life was endangered in relation to the fire and explosion on the A127 Southend Arterial Road on January 23 2017.

But on Tuesday, October 22, the Metropolitan Police revealed the jury in that trial at Snaresbrook Crown Court had been discharged.

The spokesman added: "The jury was dismissed after further evidence came to light during the trial, leading the defence to request additional expert opinion, hence the re-schedule to June 2020.

Emergency services at the scene of an explosion at Bridge Point, Hornchurch. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Victoria Jones Emergency services at the scene of an explosion at Bridge Point, Hornchurch. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Victoria Jones

"The two defendants remain on bail."

The Crown Prosecution Service also confirmed the jury had been discharged, adding that no firm date has yet been fixed for the new trial.