Four vehicles, a crossbow and wads of cash seized in London-Essex border police operation
PUBLISHED: 18:00 26 June 2020 | UPDATED: 18:00 26 June 2020
Essex Police
During two nights of action, police targeted criminals operating on the London-Essex border resulting in 33 arrests.
In a joint effort between Essex Police and the Met Police, officers seized weapons, cars and a five figure sum of cash, which was believed to have been earned from criminal activity.
These operations have resulted in more than 220 arrests this year. More than 100 of these were made in Essex.
You may also want to watch:
Chief Inspector Lewis Basford said: “Officers found a number of weapons including knives and a crossbow and recovered four stolen vehicles.
“Two of the cars had been so recently stolen from Brentwood and Hornchurch that the owners were unaware they had gone.
“The aim of these operations is to prevent crime before it happens as well as to target offenders and respond to incidents, and we have had some excellent results through our partnership work with the Metropolitan Police.
“It is part of the work we do every day to keep Essex safe and the range of tactics we use means there is nowhere for criminals to hide.”
The operation on June 22 and 23 was part of Operation Sceptre, our ongoing work to tackle serious violent crime including knife and drug-related crime.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.