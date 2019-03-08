Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Jodie Chesney: Teenage boy charged with Harold Hill murder makes first court appearance

PUBLISHED: 13:02 11 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:02 11 March 2019

Two people have now been charged with Jodie's murder. Picture: MPS

Two people have now been charged with Jodie's murder. Picture: MPS

Archant

A 16-year-old boy charged with the murder of Jodie Chesney has been remanded in custody.

The suspect, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared for a short hearing at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Monday, March 11.

He stood in the dock wearing a grey Puma hoodie and wiped tears from his face as the charge was read out.

The boy was flanked by three security staff and spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth.

Chairing the bench, Greg Nottage said: “I know you’re looking very upset but listen carefully, this matter will be sent to the Central Criminal Court tomorrow.”

He will appear at the Old Bailey at 10am on Tuesday.

Purple ribbons were tied to trees and railings outside the court and also at the Old Bailey, where a second suspect appeared on Monday.

Related articles

Most Read

Jodie Chesney: Boy, 16, charged with murder

Two people have now been charged with Jodie's murder. Picture: MPS

Jodie Chesney: Collier Row man charged with murder

Two people have now been charged with Jodie's murder. Picture: MPS

Man stabbed in Harold Hill

A man was stabbed in Tees Drive this morning. Picture: Google Maps

Public meeting to be tonight to discuss council’s application to destroy Upminster’s Pitch and Putt

Upminster Pitch and Putt, Hall Lane, Upminster. Picture: Google Maps

Ice hockey: Raiders 10 Peterborough 1

Raiders forward Tommy Huggett

Most Read

Jodie Chesney: Boy, 16, charged with murder

Two people have now been charged with Jodie's murder. Picture: MPS

Jodie Chesney: Collier Row man charged with murder

Two people have now been charged with Jodie's murder. Picture: MPS

Man stabbed in Harold Hill

A man was stabbed in Tees Drive this morning. Picture: Google Maps

Public meeting to be tonight to discuss council’s application to destroy Upminster’s Pitch and Putt

Upminster Pitch and Putt, Hall Lane, Upminster. Picture: Google Maps

Ice hockey: Raiders 10 Peterborough 1

Raiders forward Tommy Huggett

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Essex Leopards look to seal play-off place at Bradford

Essex Leopards Asante Sandiford in action (Pic: Paul Phillips)

West Ham crash to embarrassing defeat at lowly Cardiff

West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini during the Premier League match at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Justham hails crucial clean sheet for Daggers in success over Bromley

Elliot Justham thanks the Dagenham & Redbridge fans after the win over Bromley (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Raiders defenceman Cooper pleased to win player of the month despite Thunder loss

Raiders defenceman Jack Cooper was named player of the month for February (pic John Scott)

Stelling set for another epic walking challenge

Jeff Stelling on a previous walk (pic Jeremy Banks)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists