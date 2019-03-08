Search

Sponsor a song on Bedrock Radio's third annual 25-hour broadcast at Queen's and King George Hospitals

PUBLISHED: 15:00 14 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:14 14 October 2019

Queens Hospital Bedrock Hospital Radio, 25-hour broadcast marathon. Barry Felton, with the Mayor of Havering, Councillor Linda Van den Hende at the 2017 event. Picture: Paul Bennett.

Archant

A radio service catering to patients at King George and Queen's Hospitals is set to run its third annual 25-hour nonstop broadcast to raise money for charity on the day the clocks go back - and you can get involved by sponsoring a song.

The Big Bedrock Broadcast Marathon will be opened with an interview with Mayor of Havering Councillor Michael Deon Burton on Saturday, October 26 at 1pm and patients at Queen's Hospital in Romford and King George Hospital in Goodmayes are encouraged to tune in.

It will run through to 1pm on Sunday, October 27.

A Bedrock Radio spokesman said: "During the Broadcast we enter Daylight Savings Time () around 2am, which makes the marathon 25 hours!

"Volunteers of Bedrock Radio will be coming into our studios around the clock to host the Big Bedrock Broadcast Marathon, for this event we are asking the public to get involved by sponsoring a song of their choice starting from £1.00."

Barry Felton, trustee, said: "This is a fun event for our volunteers and the public to get involved with Bedrock.

"The money raised goes directly into running our charity keeping us on-air."

And fellow trustee Mathew Watson added: "We are very grateful for all the donations we receive, and to our volunteers who give their time generously to entertaining patients in our local hospitals and providing information to our local community online."

To get involved with the Big Bedrock Broadcast Marathon, to sponsor a song or to listen to Bedrock visit the website http://www.bedrockradio.org.uk or download the free mobile app via the IOS or Android App stores.

Romford man jailed for two and a half years for attempted Brentwood burglaries

Brett Parker has been handed a two and a half year jail sentence after he was caught on CCTV attempting to break into properties in Brentwood. Picture: Essex Police

Queen's Hospital midwives star in episode of MTV's Young and Pregnant

Rhiannon, a member of BHRUT's maternity team, has starred in an episode of MTV's Young and Pregnant this week, helping Alisha give birth. Picture: BHRUT/MTV

Teenagers from Rainham and Dagenham and 26-year-old Stratford man arrested on suspicion of burglary offences

Picture: PA/Joe Giddens

Can you help Essex Police find 25-year-old with Romford links who is wanted on recall to prison?

Essex Police are seeking any information that can help them find Robert Davanzo, who is known to have links to Romford. Picture: Essex Police

Amber weather warning issued for thunderstorms and heavy rain across London

Londoners can expect flash flooding, heavy rain and thunderstorms today. Picture: Owen Humphreys

