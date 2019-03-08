Sponsor a song on Bedrock Radio's third annual 25-hour broadcast at Queen's and King George Hospitals

A radio service catering to patients at King George and Queen's Hospitals is set to run its third annual 25-hour nonstop broadcast to raise money for charity on the day the clocks go back - and you can get involved by sponsoring a song.

The Big Bedrock Broadcast Marathon will be opened with an interview with Mayor of Havering Councillor Michael Deon Burton on Saturday, October 26 at 1pm and patients at Queen's Hospital in Romford and King George Hospital in Goodmayes are encouraged to tune in.

It will run through to 1pm on Sunday, October 27.

A Bedrock Radio spokesman said: "During the Broadcast we enter Daylight Savings Time () around 2am, which makes the marathon 25 hours!

"Volunteers of Bedrock Radio will be coming into our studios around the clock to host the Big Bedrock Broadcast Marathon, for this event we are asking the public to get involved by sponsoring a song of their choice starting from £1.00."

Barry Felton, trustee, said: "This is a fun event for our volunteers and the public to get involved with Bedrock.

"The money raised goes directly into running our charity keeping us on-air."

And fellow trustee Mathew Watson added: "We are very grateful for all the donations we receive, and to our volunteers who give their time generously to entertaining patients in our local hospitals and providing information to our local community online."

To get involved with the Big Bedrock Broadcast Marathon, to sponsor a song or to listen to Bedrock visit the website http://www.bedrockradio.org.uk or download the free mobile app via the IOS or Android App stores.