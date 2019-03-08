Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Barking teen remanded in custody after being charged with murdering Jodie Chesney in Harold Hill

PUBLISHED: 10:40 28 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:40 28 May 2019

A fourth person has been charged with the murder of Jodie Chesney, who died after being stabbed in a Harold Hill park. Picture: Met Police

A fourth person has been charged with the murder of Jodie Chesney, who died after being stabbed in a Harold Hill park. Picture: Met Police

Archant

A 17-year-old boy from Barking charged with the murder of girl scout Jodie Chesney has been remanded in custody.

Jodie, 17, was stabbed to death while playing music in a park with friends close to St Neot's Road, Harold Hill, on March 1.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is the fourth person to be charged with murdering the teenager.

You may also want to watch:

He was also charged with possessing a stun gun when he appeared at Barkingside Magistrates' Court on Monday and was remanded in custody.

He was first arrested on March 10 and initially released under investigation, before being charged with Jodie's murder on Sunday.

Three other people have been charged with Jodie's murder: Manuel Petrovic, of Highfield Road, Romford, Svenson Ong-a-kwie, 19, of Hillfoot Road, Collier Row, and a 16-year-old boy from Romford.

They are due to stand trial on September 2 at the Old Bailey.

A 50-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman who were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have been released under investigation.

Most Read

Festival-goers complain of long queues at Upminster’s We Are FSTVL

Frustrated festival goers have complained following reports of stampedes and three hour long queues to get into this year’s We Are FSTVL in Upminster. Picture: April Roach

Barking teenager is charged with the murder of Jodie Chesney

A fourth person has been charged with the murder of Jodie Chesney, who died after being stabbed in a Harold Hill park. Picture: Met Police

Man taken to hospital after assault in Hornchurch

Police were called to High Street in Hornchurch to reports that a man had been assaulted. Picture: Google

We Are FSTVL 2019: What road closures will be in place during the Upminster festival?

We Are FSTVL

Havering Show 2019 announces London City Airport as new main stage sponsor

The 2018 Havering Show. S Club Party performing on the main stage.

Most Read

Festival-goers complain of long queues at Upminster’s We Are FSTVL

Frustrated festival goers have complained following reports of stampedes and three hour long queues to get into this year’s We Are FSTVL in Upminster. Picture: April Roach

Barking teenager is charged with the murder of Jodie Chesney

A fourth person has been charged with the murder of Jodie Chesney, who died after being stabbed in a Harold Hill park. Picture: Met Police

Man taken to hospital after assault in Hornchurch

Police were called to High Street in Hornchurch to reports that a man had been assaulted. Picture: Google

We Are FSTVL 2019: What road closures will be in place during the Upminster festival?

We Are FSTVL

Havering Show 2019 announces London City Airport as new main stage sponsor

The 2018 Havering Show. S Club Party performing on the main stage.

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Harfield turns Daggers contract extension down

Ollie Harfield of Dagenham & Redbridge scores the first goal for his team and celebrates against Eastleigh (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Cricket: Bopara pleased with Essex start

Ravi Bopara in batting action for Essex during Essex CCC vs Kent CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 27th May 2019

Barking teen remanded in custody after being charged with murdering Jodie Chesney in Harold Hill

A fourth person has been charged with the murder of Jodie Chesney, who died after being stabbed in a Harold Hill park. Picture: Met Police

Crematorium raises £8,000 for Singing for the Brain by recycling metals

Deputy mayor Cllr John Mylod presents the cheque to the Alzheimer's Society. Picture: Mark Sepple

Queen’s Theatre awarded £50,000 grant to install more efficient lighting

Queen's Theatre. Picture: Gary Summers
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists