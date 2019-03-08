Barking teen remanded in custody after being charged with murdering Jodie Chesney in Harold Hill

A 17-year-old boy from Barking charged with the murder of girl scout Jodie Chesney has been remanded in custody.

Jodie, 17, was stabbed to death while playing music in a park with friends close to St Neot's Road, Harold Hill, on March 1.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is the fourth person to be charged with murdering the teenager.

He was also charged with possessing a stun gun when he appeared at Barkingside Magistrates' Court on Monday and was remanded in custody.

He was first arrested on March 10 and initially released under investigation, before being charged with Jodie's murder on Sunday.

Three other people have been charged with Jodie's murder: Manuel Petrovic, of Highfield Road, Romford, Svenson Ong-a-kwie, 19, of Hillfoot Road, Collier Row, and a 16-year-old boy from Romford.

They are due to stand trial on September 2 at the Old Bailey.

A 50-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman who were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have been released under investigation.