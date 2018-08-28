Search

Police close Harold Hill bank after suspicious package found

PUBLISHED: 10:20 31 December 2018 | UPDATED: 11:44 31 December 2018

Alex Hennessey

Police are at the scene now.

Police have a Harold Hill bank after a suspicious package was found this morning.

Officers were called at 9.36am today (Monday, December 31) to reports of a suspicious package at the Santander branch in Farnham Road.

The store was evacuated as a precaution and road closures were put in place.

At around 11am the cordon was lifted and staff and shopkeepers returned to their businesses.

We are waiting for further updates from police on the status of the package.

