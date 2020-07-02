Dagenham and Upminster men charged with attempted murder

Men from Dagenham and Upminster are among three to have been charged with the attempted murder of a man in South Ockendon.

Police were called to Arisdale Close in the early hours of Wednesday, July 1 to reports of a man in his 20s being attacked with a knife.

He remains in hospital, having sustained what Essex Police described as life-changing injuries.

Bradley Duliue, 22 of Heathway, Dagenham, has been charged with attempted murder, handling stolen goods, dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified, and driving without insurance.

Talliq Mwalim, 20 of Rosebury Gardens, Upminster has been charged with attempted murder, possession of an offensive weapon and possession of Class B drugs. Jay Hursham, 23 of Anton Road, South Ockendon has been charged with attempted murder, possession of an offensive weapon and possession of class B drugs.

All are due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrate’s Court tomorrow (Friday, July 3).