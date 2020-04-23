Man arrested in Hornchurch on suspicion of murder
PUBLISHED: 09:33 23 April 2020 | UPDATED: 09:36 23 April 2020
Detectives investigating the death of motorcyclist Kerrin Repman in Dovercourt have arrested a man in Hornchurch on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.
Kerrin, 29, died when the motorbike he was riding was in collision with a car in Marine Parade on April 15.
A woman in her 70s was also seriously injured.
A 19-year-old man from Stanstead Abbotts was arrested in Hornchurch on Wednesday night, April 22.
A 54-year-old man from Hornchurch was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
Detectives are continuing to search for 40 year-old Keith McCarthy who they also want to speak to.
He is 5ft 5ins and is believed to have links to Harwich, London Hertfordshire and Ireland.
Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting incident 596 of 15 April, or by email scd.appeals.essex@essex.pnn.police.uk.
