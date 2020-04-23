Search

Advanced search

Man arrested in Hornchurch on suspicion of murder

PUBLISHED: 09:33 23 April 2020 | UPDATED: 09:36 23 April 2020

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a motorcyclist died in Marine Parade, Dovercourt. Picture: Google Maps

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a motorcyclist died in Marine Parade, Dovercourt. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

Detectives investigating the death of motorcyclist Kerrin Repman in Dovercourt have arrested a man in Hornchurch on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

Kerrin, 29, died when the motorbike he was riding was in collision with a car in Marine Parade on April 15.

A woman in her 70s was also seriously injured.

You may also want to watch:

A 19-year-old man from Stanstead Abbotts was arrested in Hornchurch on Wednesday night, April 22.

A 54-year-old man from Hornchurch was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Detectives are continuing to search for 40 year-old Keith McCarthy who they also want to speak to.

He is 5ft 5ins and is believed to have links to Harwich, London Hertfordshire and Ireland.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting incident 596 of 15 April, or by email scd.appeals.essex@essex.pnn.police.uk.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Police seize car from Romford man ‘bored of being in’ en route to Brighton

The car seized from a Romford family on the M25 on a day out to Brighton,

‘Highly valued and respected’ Romford doctor dies of suspected coronavirus

Dr Rajesh Kalraiya worked at the Acorn Centre, a children's health centre in Romford and was being treated for suspect Covid-19 at Queen's Hospital. Picture: Google

Burglars spray fire extinguishers in elderly couple’s faces during ‘despicable’ burglary in Hornchurch

Burglars sprayed fire extinguishers in the faces of an elderly couple during a raid on their home in Parkstone Avenue, Hornchurch, on April 18. Picture: Google

Coronavirus: Havering Council makes flats available for NHS nurses in Romford

Havering Town Hall

Romford man, 88, clapped off Queen’s Hospital ward after beating coronavirus

Coronavirus survivor Donald Kingerley, pictured with his wife Ursula, was clapped out of Queen's Hospital. Picture: Claire Bannister

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Police seize car from Romford man ‘bored of being in’ en route to Brighton

The car seized from a Romford family on the M25 on a day out to Brighton,

‘Highly valued and respected’ Romford doctor dies of suspected coronavirus

Dr Rajesh Kalraiya worked at the Acorn Centre, a children's health centre in Romford and was being treated for suspect Covid-19 at Queen's Hospital. Picture: Google

Burglars spray fire extinguishers in elderly couple’s faces during ‘despicable’ burglary in Hornchurch

Burglars sprayed fire extinguishers in the faces of an elderly couple during a raid on their home in Parkstone Avenue, Hornchurch, on April 18. Picture: Google

Coronavirus: Havering Council makes flats available for NHS nurses in Romford

Havering Town Hall

Romford man, 88, clapped off Queen’s Hospital ward after beating coronavirus

Coronavirus survivor Donald Kingerley, pictured with his wife Ursula, was clapped out of Queen's Hospital. Picture: Claire Bannister

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

People have been showing support for the NHS throughout the pandemic. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA

Coronavirus: Community-minded Essex CCC continue to help NHS

Essex cricketers Ryan ten Doeschate, Tom Westley, Simon Harmer and Graham Gooch, along with Paul Hobbs, deputy headteacher at Norlington School, have been volunteering to help get hot meals to NHS staff

Coronavirus: UEFA to explain qualifying for next season

UEFA is the governing body for football in Europe

Man arrested in Hornchurch on suspicion of murder

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a motorcyclist died in Marine Parade, Dovercourt. Picture: Google Maps

Coronavirus: Crime in east London down by almost a third but domestic abuse reports increase during lockdown, top cop says

Det Ch Supt Stephen Clayman of East Area Command. Picture: PA
Drive 24