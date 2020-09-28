Search

Youths arrested after raid on Gidea Park newsagent

PUBLISHED: 09:43 28 September 2020 | UPDATED: 09:43 28 September 2020

Raymond News was raided by youths, stealing cash and cigarettes and leaving a man with knife injures. Picture: Google

Police dogs and an ambulance were on the scene in Belgrave Avenue, Gidea Park on Saturday afternoon after youths raided a newsagents, leaving a man with knife injuries.

Police were called at 2.20pm on September 27 to Raymond News following reports of a robbery.

Two young men are reported to have entered the premises and a man in his fifties was assaulted and sustained a knife injury to his hand.

The youths then fled after stealing cash and cigarettes.

The man was taken to hospital by London Ambulance, his injury is thought not to be serious.

Police arrested two people on suspicion of robbery a short time later.

They were taken into custody before being released on bail to a date in late October.

