Armed police wrongly arrest man in Harold Wood after believing he was wanted for fatal Glasgow shooting

PUBLISHED: 21:02 14 May 2019

A man has been arrested in Greenway, Harold Wood, in connection with a fatal shooting in Glasgow. Picture: Google Maps

Armed police who arrested a man thought to be wanted by police in Glasgow in connection with a fatal shooting, was released with no further action after officers found it was the wrong man.

Police were called to a house in Greenway, Harold Wood, at 10am, today following information received about a wanted man in the area.

He was subsequently arrested after being confirmed as wanted and taken to an east London police station for questioning.

The man was thought to be someone wanted by police in Glasgow in connection with the shooting of 22-year-old Jamie Lee who was killed in a children's play area of a park in Ballantay Terrace, Castlemilk, Glasgow, on July 8, 2017.

Following further enquiries, the man arrested was found to be another man not wanted by police and released.

