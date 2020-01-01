Search

Advanced search

Detectives appeal for help to identify suspect in sexual assault in Romford bus that was heading to Dagenham

PUBLISHED: 07:57 12 March 2020 | UPDATED: 07:57 12 March 2020

Police are appealing for help in finding this man who is suspected of sexual assault on a Romford bus. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Police are appealing for help in finding this man who is suspected of sexual assault on a Romford bus. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Archant

Police have released an image of a man who is suspected of indecently exposing himself to a woman on a bus in Romford.

The incident happened after 2.10am on Friday, November 9, 2019 when a 22-year-old woman was sitting near the front on the upper deck of a 175 bus heading towards Dagenham.

At the next stop a man, in his early twenties, boarded and sat behind her and then indecently exposed himself for some time.

Once the woman realised what was happening she exited the bus and the suspect left the bus at the next stop.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesman for the police said: 'The man is described as of Asian appearance, medium build around 5ft 8ins tall and aged in his early twenties.

'He has dark, slightly curly hair described as 'messy' and stubble.

'He was wearing a red hooded jacket, blue jeans, black trainers and a black bag on his right shoulder.

'Please contact DC Darren Barlow if you recognise him or have any information on 07825 378289 or local police by dialing 101.'

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

Two coronavirus cases confirmed in Havering

Two people in Havering have today been confirmed with Covid-19. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA

Hornchurch bus stop hit by bus for third time

A bus caused the bus stop in Mawney Road to collapse. Picture: Dilip Patel

Havering Council completes demolition of Rainham site in first phase of £1.5billion council estate regeneration

Staff from Wates Residential join Neil Stubbings (right, end) and Izzy at the Napier New Plymouth site. Picture: Havering Council

Where are the richest wards in Havering?

The darker blue areas represent high household income and lighter, lower income. Havering shows a general trend of being more affluent with less contrasting figures comared to Redbridge. Picture: Office for National Statistics

Woman hit by bus in Rainham

A bus collided with a woman in her sixties in Dagenham Road. Picture: Magdalena Hammond

Most Read

Two coronavirus cases confirmed in Havering

Two people in Havering have today been confirmed with Covid-19. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA

Hornchurch bus stop hit by bus for third time

A bus caused the bus stop in Mawney Road to collapse. Picture: Dilip Patel

Havering Council completes demolition of Rainham site in first phase of £1.5billion council estate regeneration

Staff from Wates Residential join Neil Stubbings (right, end) and Izzy at the Napier New Plymouth site. Picture: Havering Council

Where are the richest wards in Havering?

The darker blue areas represent high household income and lighter, lower income. Havering shows a general trend of being more affluent with less contrasting figures comared to Redbridge. Picture: Office for National Statistics

Woman hit by bus in Rainham

A bus collided with a woman in her sixties in Dagenham Road. Picture: Magdalena Hammond

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Ice hockey: Oxford 4 Raiders 5 (after pens)

Raiders celebrate their win in Oxford (pic Romford Junior Raiders)

Romford lift themselves off the bottom with Tilbury win

Daniel Waldren of Romford during Romford vs AFC Sudbury, BetVictor League North Division Football at Parkside on 4th March 2020

Detectives appeal for help to identify suspect in sexual assault in Romford bus that was heading to Dagenham

Police are appealing for help in finding this man who is suspected of sexual assault on a Romford bus. Picture: Metropolitan Police

NHS project that improved diabetes care in Barking and Dagenham, Havering and Redbridge up for national award

A project which has improved diabetes care in Barking and Dagenham, Havering, and Redbridge was shortlisted for a national award. Picture: PA/Peter Byrne

Not everyone with coronavirus symptoms can be tested, warn health chiefs

The NHS 111 online symptom checker suggests only people with symptoms who have been in contact with a known case of coronavirus, or who have travelled to a country with a serious outbreak, will be given further advice through the 111 advice service. Picture: PA/Jane Barlow
Drive 24