Detectives appeal for help to identify suspect in sexual assault in Romford bus that was heading to Dagenham

Police are appealing for help in finding this man who is suspected of sexual assault on a Romford bus. Picture: Metropolitan Police Archant

Police have released an image of a man who is suspected of indecently exposing himself to a woman on a bus in Romford.

The incident happened after 2.10am on Friday, November 9, 2019 when a 22-year-old woman was sitting near the front on the upper deck of a 175 bus heading towards Dagenham.

At the next stop a man, in his early twenties, boarded and sat behind her and then indecently exposed himself for some time.

Once the woman realised what was happening she exited the bus and the suspect left the bus at the next stop.

A spokesman for the police said: 'The man is described as of Asian appearance, medium build around 5ft 8ins tall and aged in his early twenties.

'He has dark, slightly curly hair described as 'messy' and stubble.

'He was wearing a red hooded jacket, blue jeans, black trainers and a black bag on his right shoulder.

'Please contact DC Darren Barlow if you recognise him or have any information on 07825 378289 or local police by dialing 101.'

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.