Appeal after van stolen from Colchester Road, Harold Wood

PUBLISHED: 17:53 30 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:53 30 January 2020

The A12 near Woodstock Avenue. Picture: Google

An appeal has been launched after a van was stolen from alongside the A12 in Harold Wood.

Police were called at 4.45pm on January 28 to a report of a van stolen from Colchester Road, near Woodstock Avenue,

The suspect got into the driver's seat of the white Vauxhall Vivaro and sped off from the scene.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 5087/28JAN or the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

