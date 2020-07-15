Search

Harold Hill hit and run: Police appeal after pedestrian killed and another injured

PUBLISHED: 07:56 15 July 2020 | UPDATED: 08:06 15 July 2020

A car collided with two pedestrians on Petersfield Avenue, at the junction with St Neots Road, in Harold Hill around 12.10am on Saturday, July 11. Picture: Google

Archant

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a man was killed and another injured in a hit and run in Harold Hill.

Police were called around 12.10am on Saturday, July 11 to reports of a car colliding with two pedestrians on Petersfield Avenue, at the junction with St Neots Road.

Despite the efforts of the paramedics, a pedestrian – a 58-year-old man – was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin has been informed.

Another pedestrian, also 58, was taken by London Ambulance Service to an east London hospital for treatment.

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The 36-year-old driver of the car did not stop at the scene but was arrested a short time later on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

He has since been released under investigation.

Detectives from the Roads and Transport Policing Command are investigating and would like to speak with anyone who saw the collision or saw the car leaving the scene.

Officers also ask that anyone who was driving in the area, and has a dash cam, check their footage for anything that might help the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the serious collison investigation unit on 020 8597 4874 or via 101, quoting reference Cad 105/11Jul.

