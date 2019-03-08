Search

Annual charity cake sale to be held in memory of 18-year-old Gidea Park woman

PUBLISHED: 14:27 21 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:27 21 April 2019

Aashi Sinha.

Karthy

Family and friends of a young woman who died of cardiac arrest are raising money for a cardiac charity in her memory.

A fundraising cake sale will be held on Saturday, May 18, at the Catholic Church of Christ the Eternal High Priest, Brentwood Road, Gidea Park, in aid of Cardiac Risk in the Young (Cry).

The annual event is once again being held in memory of 18-year-old Aashi Sinha who died of a heart problem in 2013.

CRY supports young people diagnosed with potentially life-threatening cardiac conditions and offers support to families affected by such conditions.

People who wish to take part by baking their own cakes are also welcome.

If you are interested in helping, email Karthy on karthy.sooraj@yahoo.co.uk

To make any donations directly to the charity, visit c-r-y.org.uk

