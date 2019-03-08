Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Upminster abattoir fined nearly £24,000 for bunching carcasses together

PUBLISHED: 15:14 20 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:15 20 March 2019

Romford Halal Meats Ltd has been fined nearly £24k for failing to prevent carcases from coming into contact with others before a post-mortem inspection is completed. Photo: Andrew Milligan/ PA Archive/PA Images

Romford Halal Meats Ltd has been fined nearly £24k for failing to prevent carcases from coming into contact with others before a post-mortem inspection is completed. Photo: Andrew Milligan/ PA Archive/PA Images

PA Archive/PA Images

An abattoir in Upminster has been fined nearly £24,000 after being found guilty of bunching carcasses together, despite a number of warnings from hygiene inspectors.

Romford Halal Meats Ltd in Beredens Farm, Folkes Lane. Photo: Google MapsRomford Halal Meats Ltd in Beredens Farm, Folkes Lane. Photo: Google Maps

Romford Halal Meats Ltd in Beredens Farm, Folkes Lane was found guilty of failing to prevent carcases from coming into contact with others before a post-mortem inspection is completed.

The bunching of carcases at the abattoir occurred on July 23, 2017 and followed a series of warnings provided to the site operators to resolve the issue.

The EU provision helps to ensure that carcasses are not bunched together prior to inspection which reduces the likelihood of cross-contamination.

Once a post-mortem inspection has taken place, a carcass can have a health mark applied and be placed on the market.

The abattoir has been fined a total of £23,952.35 for meat hygiene failings after being prosecuted by the Food Standards Agency.

District judge Gary Lucie handed down his judgment last Friday (March 15) at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court and the food business received a fine of £8,000 and was ordered to pay costs of £15,782.38 and a victim surcharge of £170.

Dr Colin Sullivan, chief operating officer said: “The FSA takes breaches of food hygiene regulations very seriously.

“We welcome this fine for the unacceptable disregard of procedures that are put in place to protect consumers.

“It helps to send a clear message to other abattoirs that fail to uphold the required standards of food safety.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Havering College closed after teenager stabbed

Police at the scene in Tring Gardens, Harold Hill. Photo: Ken Mears

Man taken to hospital after being hit over the head with a bottle in Collier Row

A man has been taken to hospital after he was assaulted in Hillrise Road, Collier Row, tonight. Photo: Google Maps

Havering Council comments on rumours that Harold Hill shops and flats will be demolished

Broken pay and display machines have led to a downturn in business for shops on Hilldene Avenue

Police hunting for Romford man with links to Ilford who fled from car crash that left two seriously injured

Essex Police want to speak to this man, Flavio Tortore, 30, about a road traffic collision in which two people were seriously injured in Warley. Photo: Essex Police

Caravans and motor homes destroyed in Upminster fire

Motor homes and caravans were destroyed in a fire in Folkes Lane, Umpinster on Saturday, March 23. Photo: LFB