Upminster abattoir fined nearly £24,000 for bunching carcasses together

Romford Halal Meats Ltd has been fined nearly £24k for failing to prevent carcases from coming into contact with others before a post-mortem inspection is completed. Photo: Andrew Milligan/ PA Archive/PA Images PA Archive/PA Images

An abattoir in Upminster has been fined nearly £24,000 after being found guilty of bunching carcasses together, despite a number of warnings from hygiene inspectors.

Romford Halal Meats Ltd in Beredens Farm, Folkes Lane. Photo: Google Maps Romford Halal Meats Ltd in Beredens Farm, Folkes Lane. Photo: Google Maps

Romford Halal Meats Ltd in Beredens Farm, Folkes Lane was found guilty of failing to prevent carcases from coming into contact with others before a post-mortem inspection is completed.

The bunching of carcases at the abattoir occurred on July 23, 2017 and followed a series of warnings provided to the site operators to resolve the issue.

The EU provision helps to ensure that carcasses are not bunched together prior to inspection which reduces the likelihood of cross-contamination.

Once a post-mortem inspection has taken place, a carcass can have a health mark applied and be placed on the market.

The abattoir has been fined a total of £23,952.35 for meat hygiene failings after being prosecuted by the Food Standards Agency.

District judge Gary Lucie handed down his judgment last Friday (March 15) at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court and the food business received a fine of £8,000 and was ordered to pay costs of £15,782.38 and a victim surcharge of £170.

Dr Colin Sullivan, chief operating officer said: “The FSA takes breaches of food hygiene regulations very seriously.

“We welcome this fine for the unacceptable disregard of procedures that are put in place to protect consumers.

“It helps to send a clear message to other abattoirs that fail to uphold the required standards of food safety.”