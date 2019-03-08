Queen of Crime Martina Cole returns to Romford's The Liberty Shopping Centre with new book

Martina Cole with shoppers at The Liberty in Romford. Picture: The Liberty Archant

Fans of Martina Cole queued up at The Liberty shopping centre at the weekend to meet the biggest selling female crime novelist in the UK.

Martina Cole visited WHSmith in the Romford shopping mall on Saturday, October 19 for a book signing of her latest novel, No Mercy.

Jonathan Poole, centre manager, said, "We were thrilled to welcome Martina back to The Liberty, it was wonderful to have such a renowned writer visit our shopping centre.

"We hope fans of Martina and crime readers alike enjoyed the opportunity to meet the UK's leading female crime writer."

No Mercy follows the rise of Angus Davies as he takes over the family business from his mother and begins a reign of terror in their family-run clubs in Marbella.

As he and his family enter the crime world previously controlled by his infamous bank robber father and mother, Angus must learn to show no mercy.