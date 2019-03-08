Search

Crematorium raises £8,000 for Singing for the Brain by recycling metals

PUBLISHED: 10:04 28 May 2019

Deputy mayor Cllr John Mylod presents the cheque to the Alzheimer's Society. Picture: Mark Sepple

Deputy mayor Cllr John Mylod presents the cheque to the Alzheimer's Society. Picture: Mark Sepple

Mark Sepple

A crematorium's specialised metals recycling scheme has raised £8,000 for the Alzheimer's Society's Singing for the Brain.

Havering's new deputy mayor Councillor John Mylod presented £8,000 to the charity raised by South Essex Crematorium, Upminster.

Singing for the Brain delivers a varied programme of vocal, rhythmic and gentle physical exercise and dance, along with songs from different eras and styles.

Cllr Mylod said: "Singing and music can have a positive and powerful impact on people living with dementia, as shown in the recent BBC programme, Our Dementia Choir, with Vicky McClure.

"We are proud to have groups in both Gidea Park and Harold Wood and are immensely grateful to the families whose generosity has ensured that this valuable service to residents will continue."

According to the Alzheimer's Society, 3,493 of people in Havering are living with dementia.

The specialised metals recycling scheme operates with the permission of families following a cremation.

