Search

Advanced search

Scarecrow competition by Cranham’s All Saints Church already proving a hit

PUBLISHED: 15:00 22 September 2020

One of the scarecrows entered into the competition created by Reverand Marion Williams from the All Saints Church in Cranham. Picture: Rev Marion Williams

One of the scarecrows entered into the competition created by Reverand Marion Williams from the All Saints Church in Cranham. Picture: Rev Marion Williams

Archant

The Harvest festival at Cranham’s All Saints Church is set to look a little different this year due to coronavirus.

This young boy hopes his Minion scarecrow will help secure him the top prize of �50. Picture: Rev Marion WilliamsThis young boy hopes his Minion scarecrow will help secure him the top prize of �50. Picture: Rev Marion Williams

However, Reverand Marion Williams has come up with an idea to fill the void — scarecrows!

Rev Williams has asked people to make and leave their creations outside all this week, up until Sunday, the intended day of the festival.

You may also want to watch:

With entries already rolling in, judges are going to have a hard time deciding which two will receive prizes.

A cash prize of £50 has been donated by BF Mulley & Son, with the second prize — vouchers for a graffiti course spray day — provided by Jason Lawrence.

Rev Williams has designs on making this popular idea an annual event.

Those wishing to enter are asked to contact the church via facebook to provide their address, with all proceeds from the £1 entry fee to go to the Collier Row and Romford foodbank.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Porter expects Essex to tussle with Somerset ‘for years to come’

Aaron Beard (L) and Jamie Porter of Essex celebrate with the Essex fans after clinching the Championship during Somerset CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cooper Associates County Ground on 26th September 2019

Dagenham & Redbridge could have season start date delayed further

West Ham United and Arsenal players take a knee prior to kick-off during the Barclays FA WSL match at The Chigwell Construction Stadium, London.

Lord’s final ‘will be special’ says Essex all-rounder Walter

Paul Walter of Essex celebrates taking the wicket of Hardik Pandya (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Scarecrow competition by Cranham’s All Saints Church already proving a hit

One of the scarecrows entered into the competition created by Reverand Marion Williams from the All Saints Church in Cranham. Picture: Rev Marion Williams

Sales rocket up at Hornchurch firework shop

Glen Brown, owner of Lets Party Fireworks in Suttons Lane, Hornchurch. Picture: Lets Party Fireworks