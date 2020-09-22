Scarecrow competition by Cranham’s All Saints Church already proving a hit

One of the scarecrows entered into the competition created by Reverand Marion Williams from the All Saints Church in Cranham. Picture: Rev Marion Williams Archant

The Harvest festival at Cranham’s All Saints Church is set to look a little different this year due to coronavirus.

This young boy hopes his Minion scarecrow will help secure him the top prize of �50. Picture: Rev Marion Williams This young boy hopes his Minion scarecrow will help secure him the top prize of �50. Picture: Rev Marion Williams

However, Reverand Marion Williams has come up with an idea to fill the void — scarecrows!

Rev Williams has asked people to make and leave their creations outside all this week, up until Sunday, the intended day of the festival.

With entries already rolling in, judges are going to have a hard time deciding which two will receive prizes.

A cash prize of £50 has been donated by BF Mulley & Son, with the second prize — vouchers for a graffiti course spray day — provided by Jason Lawrence.

Rev Williams has designs on making this popular idea an annual event.

Those wishing to enter are asked to contact the church via facebook to provide their address, with all proceeds from the £1 entry fee to go to the Collier Row and Romford foodbank.