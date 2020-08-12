Woman taken to hospital after car overturns in Romford crash

A woman has been taken to hospital after a car crash in Prospect Place, Romford. Picture: Lee Wood Lee Wood

A woman has been taken to hospital following a crash in which a car overturned.

London's Air Ambulance landed nearby. Picture: Lee Wood London's Air Ambulance landed nearby. Picture: Lee Wood

Emergency services were called to Prospect Place, Romford, at around 10.15am today (Wednesday, August 12) to reports of a collision involving two cars.

The London Fire Brigade said that a car had collided with a parked car and overturned, and that crews were called to free one woman.

Two ambulances and London’s Air Ambulance were sent to the scene, with the woman taken to hospital.

A Met Police spokesperson said that her injuries were not life-threatening, and that no arrests have been made.