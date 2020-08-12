Woman taken to hospital after car overturns in Romford crash
PUBLISHED: 12:54 12 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:58 12 August 2020
Lee Wood
A woman has been taken to hospital following a crash in which a car overturned.
London's Air Ambulance landed nearby. Picture: Lee Wood
Emergency services were called to Prospect Place, Romford, at around 10.15am today (Wednesday, August 12) to reports of a collision involving two cars.
You may also want to watch:
The London Fire Brigade said that a car had collided with a parked car and overturned, and that crews were called to free one woman.
Two ambulances and London’s Air Ambulance were sent to the scene, with the woman taken to hospital.
A Met Police spokesperson said that her injuries were not life-threatening, and that no arrests have been made.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.