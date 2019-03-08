Search

Police searching for driver who fled Upminster crash

PUBLISHED: 10:03 25 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:04 25 June 2019

Police are searching for the driver of a Mercedes which crashed into a concrete street lamp in the early hours of this morning. Picture: Google

Archant

Police are searching for a driver who fled the scene of a crash in Upminster this morning (Tuesday, June 25).

Fire crews from Hornchurch and Harold Hill were called at around 4.30am to reports of a Mercedes crashing into a concrete street lamp in Hall Lane.

Firefighters said the car travelled a further 100 metres down the road after colliding with the post, before coming to a stop.

As a result of the impact, the street light fell, blocking both sides of the carriageway, and the car lost one of its wheels.

Police said the car was found abandoned. No one was reported to be injured.

Enquiries are ongoing to trace the driver.

