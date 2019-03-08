Cranham woman features as wildcard artist on Sky's Landscape Artist of the Year

Maureen Peachey travelled to Plymouth Hoe to compete as a wildcard artist in Sky�s popular series. Picture: Steve Peskett © Sky UK Limited.

A Cranham artist put her landscaping skills to the test in Sky Art's new series of Landscape Artist of the Year.

Maureen Peachey regularly watches the Sky Art's series which features a nationwide search to find the best portrait or landscape artist.

This year, she successfully applied to compete as the show's wildcard artist.

Maureen travelled to Plymouth Hoe to paint with 50 other people who were also invited to try their luck for a place in the show's semi-final which will involve a challenging task of painting one of London's most iconic landmarks, Battersea Power Station, at night.

She told the Recorder: "I really enjoy the show so I decided to apply.

"I mainly do portrait work but I thought I would give it a go.

"We went down to Plymouth and we were just there out in the elements. It was a really rainy, windy day.

"It wasn't the best conditions to paint but it was good fun."

Unfortunately, Maureen's picture wasn't selected as the wildcard winner, however, she plans to apply for the show's next series of Portrait Artist of the Year.

"It was really interesting watching how the show is filmed," said the 62-year-old.

"All of the artists had a chat before the show and it was great to see all of the different styles of painting.

"One artist used flowers and natural materials in her painting."

Maureen features in the fifth series of the show, which is produced by London-based independent production company Storyvault Films.

Each week, eight artists use paints, pencils, brushes and biros to showcase their artistic flair in the hope of impressing judges Tai Shan Schierenberg, Kate Bryan and Kathleen Soriano.

Stephen Mangan and Joan Bakewell are back as the show's hosts.

Joan said: "It's always fascinating to watch the artists grow and evolve their style throughout the programme and witness the incredible creativity in their interpretations of beautiful British landscapes - and to witness the debate amongst both the judges and viewers over which artist they believe to be the most-worthy winner."

Maureen features in the first episode of the series which airs on Sky Arts on Tuesday, October 15.