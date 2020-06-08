Search

Cranham woman walks entire length of Isle of Wight coastline along her driveway

PUBLISHED: 12:14 08 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:14 08 June 2020

Lesley Dunn, who walked the length of the Isle of Wight coastline up and down her driveway, tracked her progress using a map her husband John painted on their garage. Picture: Lesley Dunn

Lesley Dunn, who walked the length of the Isle of Wight coastline up and down her driveway, tracked her progress using a map her husband John painted on their garage. Picture: Lesley Dunn

Lesley Dunn

A Cranham woman has walked the length of the Isle of Wight coastline - up and down her driveway.

Lesley Dunn, 69, came up with the idea after her husband John, 77, was told he would have to remain shielding at home during the coronavirus crisis.

Lesley walked 74 miles mirroring the coastline and finished her challenge by moving ‘inland’ to Newport, the town where she was born.

You may also want to watch:

On windy days, she imagined she was strolling up one of the island’s cliffs.

One of Lesley’s friends, who lives in Ryde, phoned her as she ‘passed’ the town and she called her two aunts when she would be travelling past their homes.

She said: “I wanted to do something to stay active. John painted a map of the island on our garage door at the bottom of our drive and each day I moved a magnet to the resort I have virtually reached.”

Lesley added that they planned to take two of their grandsons to the island this year but has promised to go back soon.

