Coronavirus: Cranham woman ‘losing hope’ of return after becoming stranded in Bali

PUBLISHED: 17:00 25 March 2020

Adam Gardiner and Megan Hammond, who are stranded in Bali. Picture: Megan Hammond

Megan Hammond

A Cranham woman said she is “losing hope” that she and her boyfriend will be able to fly home from Bali after becoming stranded due to coronavirus resrictions.

Megan Hammond and her partner Adam Gardiner, from Corringham, spent three months travelling across south east Asia before ending up on the Indonesian island.

They had intended to come back to the UK at the end of March but changed their flight date to Monday, March 23.

But Megan told the Recorder that they had been prevented from flying due to airline Thai Airways requesting a medical certificate before boarding.

She said that, despite travelling to two hospitals in Bali, they have been told there are none on the island which will do the test needed to obtain the certificates.

“We were both completely stressed out and annoyed after this. It looks like there are roughly 300 to 400 Brits in Bali at the moment who are also stranded. Many of us are contacting everyone possible in England that may be able to help. We are losing all hope.”

The couple have joined a Facebook group with others who are stuck on the island and have booked a hotel in the meantime.

Megan said they are “very worried” at the prospect of Bali going into lockdown, adding that they have called the British embassy in Bali and Thai Airways with no response.

Thai Airways released a statement on Tuesday, March 24 which said it would cancel most of its flights to Europe, including London, from April 1.

It posted on Facebook on March 20 that foreign passengers travelling through Thailand need a health certificate confirming no risk of Covid-19 infection.

A spokeswoman for the Foreign and Commonwealth Office said it is working “around the clock” to support British travellers like Megan and Adam, both 22, to return home.

She said: “We recognise British tourists abroad are finding it difficult to return to the UK because of the unprecedented international travel and domestic restrictions that are being introduced around the world.

“The government is seeking to keep key transit routes open as long as possible. Consular staff are supporting those with urgent need while providing travel advice and support to those still abroad.”

