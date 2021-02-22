'They might break our window but not our community spirit'

Published: 2:19 PM February 22, 2021

Cranham Wines has been broken into causing thousands of pounds worth of damage and shattered glass everywhere - but the community has come together to raise nearly more than £2,000.

The family who own the newsagents were woken up on February 12 by the police saying there appeared to have been a break-in.

Daughter Mandy Mann said they found the shutters damaged, glass everywhere and cigarettes, alcohol, cash from the till and thousands of pounds worth of stock stolen.

"We were in shock, it was so upsetting, you don't ever expect this will happen to you," says Mandy. "We've been here 30 years and nothing like this has ever happened."

But no sooner had it happened, than the Cranham community came together "out of nowhere" to help clean up. Residents brought wood panels to help cover the smashed windows.

Cranham Wines was broken into on February 12. - Credit: Mandy Mann

"It really angered a lot of people, all our regular customers and passers-by came to help the clean-up, we didn't know where to start," Mandy said. "We couldn't have got through it without them."

A Gofundme page to help the family business recover the costs was organised by a resident and has now raised £2,349.

Mandy said: "We were so devastated that we didn't even notice the Gofundme page. We couldn't believe it, it was so surprising to see how much they'd raises.

"We're all facing really hard times at the moment - even more hard to keep the business afloat - and we really want to help our community and be there for them too. A huge thank you to everyone for donating.

"They make break our window but not our community spirit!"

The store is still looking to replace the shop front windows and shutters which Mandy says the donated funds will contribute towards. CCTV is not installed in the area but police are appealing to anyone who might have any information to call them on 101 quoting the reference 5402904/21.











