'The time has come to shut up shop': Beloved Cranham hairdressers to close after 23 years

PUBLISHED: 07:00 24 January 2020

Broadway Hairdressers will close on Sunday after 23 years. Picture: Google Maps

Parking and leasehold issues mean that a Cranham hairdressers which has operated for more than 20 years will close its doors for the final time this weekend.

Annette Spelman, manager of Broadway Hairdressers in Moor Lane, posted a notice in her shopfront window confirming that the salon will close for good on Saturday, January 25, after 23 years.

"It is with great sadness that I have to tell you that after over 20 years of hairdressing at this salon, the time has come for me to 'shut up shop'," the notice read.

"Two factors have influenced my decision; changes to the leasehold on the property and the on-going issues with parking in Moor Lane.

"Despite us raising the parking issue with the local authority, our concerns have gone unheeded and footfall in Moor Lane continues to decrease and impacts negatively on businesses in the area."

Annette went on to thank all her loyal customers past and present for their friendship and support, and revealed she is not giving up completely, but is planning to start up a mobile hairdressing service in the area.

She told the Recorder making the decision to close the business had been "horrendous".

You may also want to watch:

She added: "It's been getting worse for about 10 years round here.

"We used to be a real little community and slowly that's gone - I should have closed up about five years ago.

"I didn't because I absolutely love all the people that come in."

Annette hopes to continue seeing her loyal customers when she begins working in the neighbouring Nigel's Hair Salon, also on Moor Lane, after the Broadway salon closes.

And she also thanked her team, Olivia, Jill and Teresa, for their help over the years.

The news of the salon's closure comes less than a week after the 83-year-old Swan Books in Upminster closed its doors for the final time at 5pm on Saturday, January 18 - another business which said parking issues and a declining footfall had contributed to its closure.

In June last year, Havering Council scrapped 30 minutes' free parking in Hornchurch and Upminster.

Havering Council has been contacted for comment.

