Cranham nursery supports Harold Hill Salvation Army with colourful sock donations

Staff at the Little Adventurers Nursery in Severn Drive, Cranham with their colourful socks. Picture: Little Adventurers Nursery Archant

Staff from a Cranham nursery took on a sock challenge to help raise funds for a homelessness charity.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Staff at the Little Adventurers Nursery in Severn Drive, Cranham with their colourful socks. Picture: Little Adventurers Nursery Staff at the Little Adventurers Nursery in Severn Drive, Cranham with their colourful socks. Picture: Little Adventurers Nursery

The Little Adventurers Nursery's sock challenge saw staff members donate a pair of new socks to the Harold Hill Salvation Army.

Nursery manager Ginny Andreas said: "We have an incredible team of kind and caring practitioners here at Little Adventurers and I am delighted that we are supporting the homeless and people in need with our Sock Challenge.

You may also want to watch:

"The staff are all keen to do their bit and give something back which is especially important at this time of the year."

Staff at the Littler Adventurers Nursery in Cranham with church leader Phil Goldsmith from the Harold Hill Salvation Army. Picture: Little Adventurers Nursery Staff at the Littler Adventurers Nursery in Cranham with church leader Phil Goldsmith from the Harold Hill Salvation Army. Picture: Little Adventurers Nursery

The family-run nursery in Severn Drive presented the Harold Hill Salvation Army with the sock donations on Monday, December 16.

Church leader Phil Goldsmith from the Harold Hill Salvation Army, added: "Thanks to Little Adventurers Nursery for donating the socks and hats."