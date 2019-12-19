Cranham nursery supports Harold Hill Salvation Army with colourful sock donations
PUBLISHED: 13:00 19 December 2019
Archant
Staff from a Cranham nursery took on a sock challenge to help raise funds for a homelessness charity.
The Little Adventurers Nursery's sock challenge saw staff members donate a pair of new socks to the Harold Hill Salvation Army.
Nursery manager Ginny Andreas said: "We have an incredible team of kind and caring practitioners here at Little Adventurers and I am delighted that we are supporting the homeless and people in need with our Sock Challenge.
"The staff are all keen to do their bit and give something back which is especially important at this time of the year."
The family-run nursery in Severn Drive presented the Harold Hill Salvation Army with the sock donations on Monday, December 16.
Church leader Phil Goldsmith from the Harold Hill Salvation Army, added: "Thanks to Little Adventurers Nursery for donating the socks and hats."