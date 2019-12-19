Search

Advanced search

Cranham nursery supports Harold Hill Salvation Army with colourful sock donations

PUBLISHED: 13:00 19 December 2019

Staff at the Little Adventurers Nursery in Severn Drive, Cranham with their colourful socks. Picture: Little Adventurers Nursery

Staff at the Little Adventurers Nursery in Severn Drive, Cranham with their colourful socks. Picture: Little Adventurers Nursery

Archant

Staff from a Cranham nursery took on a sock challenge to help raise funds for a homelessness charity.

Staff at the Little Adventurers Nursery in Severn Drive, Cranham with their colourful socks. Picture: Little Adventurers NurseryStaff at the Little Adventurers Nursery in Severn Drive, Cranham with their colourful socks. Picture: Little Adventurers Nursery

The Little Adventurers Nursery's sock challenge saw staff members donate a pair of new socks to the Harold Hill Salvation Army.

Nursery manager Ginny Andreas said: "We have an incredible team of kind and caring practitioners here at Little Adventurers and I am delighted that we are supporting the homeless and people in need with our Sock Challenge.

You may also want to watch:

"The staff are all keen to do their bit and give something back which is especially important at this time of the year."

Staff at the Littler Adventurers Nursery in Cranham with church leader Phil Goldsmith from the Harold Hill Salvation Army. Picture: Little Adventurers NurseryStaff at the Littler Adventurers Nursery in Cranham with church leader Phil Goldsmith from the Harold Hill Salvation Army. Picture: Little Adventurers Nursery

The family-run nursery in Severn Drive presented the Harold Hill Salvation Army with the sock donations on Monday, December 16.

Church leader Phil Goldsmith from the Harold Hill Salvation Army, added: "Thanks to Little Adventurers Nursery for donating the socks and hats."

Most Read

Ram raider thieves crash into woman while attempting to steal Collier Row cash machine

The shop on Sunday morning. Picture: John Smith

Plan to build 239 homes on Rainham industrial site to go before councillors

The site in New Road Rainham would be demolished to create the new homes. Picture: Google Maps

A12 car crash at Gallows Corner leaves two in hospital

Emergency services respond to a car crash at Gallows Corner roundabout in Romford

Harold Hill woman opens Romford shop with help of Hope4Havering homelessness charity

Half of the proceeds of Larissa Fofana's designs go to Hope4Havering. Picture: Larissa Fofana

Harold Hill man one of two jailed over ‘unthinkable’ Brentwood arson attack

Brandon Olley and Bradley Wright were jailed at Basildon Crown Court on Thursday, December 12. Picture: Essex Police

Most Read

Ram raider thieves crash into woman while attempting to steal Collier Row cash machine

The shop on Sunday morning. Picture: John Smith

Plan to build 239 homes on Rainham industrial site to go before councillors

The site in New Road Rainham would be demolished to create the new homes. Picture: Google Maps

A12 car crash at Gallows Corner leaves two in hospital

Emergency services respond to a car crash at Gallows Corner roundabout in Romford

Harold Hill woman opens Romford shop with help of Hope4Havering homelessness charity

Half of the proceeds of Larissa Fofana's designs go to Hope4Havering. Picture: Larissa Fofana

Harold Hill man one of two jailed over ‘unthinkable’ Brentwood arson attack

Brandon Olley and Bradley Wright were jailed at Basildon Crown Court on Thursday, December 12. Picture: Essex Police

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Victim of fatal Top Meadow ‘altercation’ identified as inquest hears police watchdog is investigating

Four men were arrested and one man left in critical condition following an alleged fight at the Top Meadow Golf Club on Saturday night. Picture: Google Maps

Mixed fortunes for Romford boxers in Denmark

Romford's Tim Olla in action in Denmark (pic BK Vitus)

Harris confident of league turnaround as Daggers look to end poor run at Hartlepool

Mitch Brundle scored the winner against Sutton United on Tuesday. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Athletics: Havering duo pick up pentathlon golds

Havering's Stephanie Okoro on the South of England podium (pic Florence Okoro)

Velocity Trophy: Bracknell Town 2 Hornchurch 0

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists