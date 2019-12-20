Video

Youngsters from Cranham's Little Adventurers nursery spread Christmas cheer with festive song

Children at the Little Adventurer's Nursery in Upminster singing their Christmas carols with staff Gina Bewers, Lewis Lilly and Jess Ovel. Picture: Ken Mears Photography by Ken Mears

Youngsters from a Cranham nursery shared a special rendition of a Christmas song with the Recorder.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Children at the Little Adventurer's Nursery in Upminster singing their lively Christmas carols. Picture: Ken Mears Children at the Little Adventurer's Nursery in Upminster singing their lively Christmas carols. Picture: Ken Mears

The festive season is officially upon us and what better way to celebrate Christmas than with some carols.

Children from the Little Adventurers nursery in Severn Drive treated us to a performance of Hush! There's a Manger.

If any other Havering schools have videos of their children singing Christmas carols please send them to the Recorder at April.Roach@archant.co.uk.