Search

Advanced search

Video

Youngsters from Cranham's Little Adventurers nursery spread Christmas cheer with festive song

PUBLISHED: 13:00 20 December 2019

Children at the Little Adventurer's Nursery in Upminster singing their Christmas carols with staff Gina Bewers, Lewis Lilly and Jess Ovel. Picture: Ken Mears

Children at the Little Adventurer's Nursery in Upminster singing their Christmas carols with staff Gina Bewers, Lewis Lilly and Jess Ovel. Picture: Ken Mears

Photography by Ken Mears

Youngsters from a Cranham nursery shared a special rendition of a Christmas song with the Recorder.

Children at the Little Adventurer's Nursery in Upminster singing their lively Christmas carols. Picture: Ken MearsChildren at the Little Adventurer's Nursery in Upminster singing their lively Christmas carols. Picture: Ken Mears

The festive season is officially upon us and what better way to celebrate Christmas than with some carols.

Children from the Little Adventurers nursery in Severn Drive treated us to a performance of Hush! There's a Manger.

If any other Havering schools have videos of their children singing Christmas carols please send them to the Recorder at April.Roach@archant.co.uk.

Most Read

Ram raider thieves crash into woman while attempting to steal Collier Row cash machine

The shop on Sunday morning. Picture: John Smith

Plan to build 239 homes on Rainham industrial site to go before councillors

The site in New Road Rainham would be demolished to create the new homes. Picture: Google Maps

A12 car crash at Gallows Corner leaves two in hospital

Emergency services respond to a car crash at Gallows Corner roundabout in Romford

Harold Hill woman opens Romford shop with help of Hope4Havering homelessness charity

Half of the proceeds of Larissa Fofana's designs go to Hope4Havering. Picture: Larissa Fofana

Harold Hill man one of two jailed over ‘unthinkable’ Brentwood arson attack

Brandon Olley and Bradley Wright were jailed at Basildon Crown Court on Thursday, December 12. Picture: Essex Police

Most Read

Ram raider thieves crash into woman while attempting to steal Collier Row cash machine

The shop on Sunday morning. Picture: John Smith

Plan to build 239 homes on Rainham industrial site to go before councillors

The site in New Road Rainham would be demolished to create the new homes. Picture: Google Maps

A12 car crash at Gallows Corner leaves two in hospital

Emergency services respond to a car crash at Gallows Corner roundabout in Romford

Harold Hill woman opens Romford shop with help of Hope4Havering homelessness charity

Half of the proceeds of Larissa Fofana's designs go to Hope4Havering. Picture: Larissa Fofana

Harold Hill man one of two jailed over ‘unthinkable’ Brentwood arson attack

Brandon Olley and Bradley Wright were jailed at Basildon Crown Court on Thursday, December 12. Picture: Essex Police

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Title-chasing Havering leave Essex Cross-Country League rivals languishing yet again

Havering's winning under-15 girls' squad at Writtle (pic Jerry Canty)

Daggers blog: A replay rollercoaster!

Joan Luque celebrates a goal for Dagenham & Redbridge (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

How to deal with discrimination at grassroots level

The Essex FA have given advice on how clubs should report discrimination at grassroots level

Pitchley asks young Raiders to end year on a high note with win over Invicta rivals

Alan Lack attacks for Raiders against Invicta Dynamos (pic Nikki Day)

Urchins Stimson expecting tough East Thurrock clash

Remi Sutton of Hornchurch and Aaron Barnes of Dulwich during Hornchurch vs Dulwich Hamlet, Buildbase FA Trophy Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 14th December 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists