Youngsters from Cranham's Little Adventurers nursery spread Christmas cheer with festive song
PUBLISHED: 13:00 20 December 2019
Photography by Ken Mears
Youngsters from a Cranham nursery shared a special rendition of a Christmas song with the Recorder.
Children at the Little Adventurer's Nursery in Upminster singing their lively Christmas carols. Picture: Ken Mears
The festive season is officially upon us and what better way to celebrate Christmas than with some carols.
Children from the Little Adventurers nursery in Severn Drive treated us to a performance of Hush! There's a Manger.
If any other Havering schools have videos of their children singing Christmas carols please send them to the Recorder at April.Roach@archant.co.uk.