Coronavirus: Cranham mum-of-two ‘desperate’ to return to UK after getting stuck in New Zealand

Trey and Cyd Collinge, who are stranded in New Zealand. Picture: Family issued Family issued

A Cranham mum-of-two revealed she is “desperate” to come back to the UK as she and her husband have been left stuck in New Zealand.

Cyd Collinge and her partner Trey, a New Zealander, went out to Wellington in mid March as a 60th birthday surprise for Trey’s mum.

The couple were not due to fly back until April 2 and have been left unable to switch flights due to the “extortionate” costs.

The New Zealand government has enforced strict restrictions similar to the UK during the coronavirus outbreak, telling people they must stay at home except under certain circumstances.

Cyd, who has two sons aged 18 and 11, said: “My two children are back home and now the situation is even worse with New Zealand on lockdown. I am desperate to get back.

“We are lucky that we have a roof over our heads here but money is running out and I just don’t know how I will buy more flights if and when they become available.

“It’s awful being so far away from my children and my mum. Just don’t know where to turn.”

Cyd also said she needs to get back to return to work at The Westminster Drug Project in Romford, a service which provides support for people in Havering affected by drug and alcohol problems.

She added that they have had no success when contacting the British Embassy in Wellington.

Cyd’s mum Janet Douglas-Brannigan described the situation as “an absolute nightmare”, adding: “We are just desperate to get them back.”

A Foreign and Commonwealth Office spokeswoman said: “We recognise British tourists abroad are finding it difficult to return to the UK because of the unprecedented international travel and domestic restrictions that are being introduced around the world – often with very little or no notice.

“The FCO is working around the clock to support British travellers in this situation to allow them to come back to the UK.

“The Government is seeking to keep key transit routes open as long as possible and is in touch with international partners and the airline industry to make this happen.

“Consular staff are supporting those with urgent need while providing travel advice and support to those still abroad.”