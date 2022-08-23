Lesley Dunn completed the walk to raise funds for Bart, a diabetic chimpanzee she and her husband adopted - Credit: Lesley Dunn

More than 500 miles later, a 71-year-old Cranham grandmother said she is "elated” to have completed her fundraising walk – with the whole thing taking place up and down her 60ft driveway.

Lesley Dunn started her challenge in December 2021, with the distance equivalent to the route between Cranham and Dorset.

The south coast destination was chosen as it is the home of Monkey World, where Bart, a chimpanzee Lesley and her husband John adopted, currently lives.

Lesley previously told this paper she wanted to raise money to support Monkey World after finding out Bart has diabetes.

Having already walked the 74 miles of the Isle of Wight coastline on her driveway at the start of the pandemic, Lesley decided to repeat the method for her recent 500-mile task, originally thinking it would take until June.

The last few steps were ticked off on August 17, with Lesley saying she was “thrilled to bits” to have completed the challenge.

“There wasn’t one day when I didn’t want to do it, apart from when I had Covid.

“I loved it even in the winter, getting dressed and putting my coat on.”

Lesley Dunn with a picture of her adopted chimp Bart while she "walks past" No10 Downing Street - but on her driveway. - Credit: Lesley Dunn

With the fundraising page still open, Lesley has managed to accrue £665 as of August 22, against a current target of £700.

She said half of the donations are from people she does not know, and overall everyone has been “so generous”.

She added she was “chuffed to bits to raise money for such a good cause”.

Her next potential challenge depends on whether Chesney Hawkes - whose tracks made up Lesley’s soundtrack to her walk, as well as his dad's Chip's - releases a new record any time soon.

If he does, Lesley said she intends on walking the equivalent distance from her house to every Essex radio station, again on her driveway, prior to which she will get in touch with each one in the hope they will play Chesney’s new music.

There will still be a fundraising element to it, with money again to go to Monkey World.

For now though, Lesley said she is happy to be done with her 500-mile trek.

“I was elated when I finished, because I’m 71 and I was walking two to three miles a day and some days I did have to push myself.”

To donate to Lesley’s fundraiser, visit her GoFundMe page at https://www.gofundme.com/f/raising-money-for-monkey-world-dorset