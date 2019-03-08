Dinosaur themed 18-hole adventure golf course could be coming to Upminster

Cranham golf course could be the home of a new adventure golf course. Picture: Google Maps Archant

Plans for a dinosaur themed adventure golf course on the outskirts of Upminster have been submitted to Havering Council.

The new course, should it be approved, would be built on land already owned by Cranham Golf Course in St Mary's Lane, Upminster.

The plans have been resubmitted to Havering Council with more detail after an initial submission, made in January 2019 was adjudged by the local authority to have been "invalidly made".

The applicant did not agree this was the case, and is prepared to appeal the matter to the secretary of state, but has decided to submit the expanded set of plans one more time before doing so.

Havering Council's planning portal confirms the new plans - which also include provision for a new overspill car park on the site - were validated on August 30, with site notices and press notices published today (Friday, September 27).

Plans for the 18-hole adventure golf course involve a maximum of eight large dinosaur models to be put up around the course, along with a central gazebo and a cave with a waterfall.

Dinosaur footprints will also be placed around the site, as will large dinosar eggs and even a volcano.

None of the proposed new structures would be higher than a pre-existing maintenance shed that would remain standing next to the course, and none of the new buildings will have a footprint in excess of 4m by 5m.

Havering Council's planning department is due to make a decision on the application by October 25.