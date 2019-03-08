Search

Advanced search

Dinosaur themed 18-hole adventure golf course could be coming to Upminster

PUBLISHED: 07:00 27 September 2019

Cranham golf course could be the home of a new adventure golf course. Picture: Google Maps

Cranham golf course could be the home of a new adventure golf course. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

Plans for a dinosaur themed adventure golf course on the outskirts of Upminster have been submitted to Havering Council.

The new course, should it be approved, would be built on land already owned by Cranham Golf Course in St Mary's Lane, Upminster.

The plans have been resubmitted to Havering Council with more detail after an initial submission, made in January 2019 was adjudged by the local authority to have been "invalidly made".

The applicant did not agree this was the case, and is prepared to appeal the matter to the secretary of state, but has decided to submit the expanded set of plans one more time before doing so.

You may also want to watch:

Havering Council's planning portal confirms the new plans - which also include provision for a new overspill car park on the site - were validated on August 30, with site notices and press notices published today (Friday, September 27).

Plans for the 18-hole adventure golf course involve a maximum of eight large dinosaur models to be put up around the course, along with a central gazebo and a cave with a waterfall.

Dinosaur footprints will also be placed around the site, as will large dinosar eggs and even a volcano.

None of the proposed new structures would be higher than a pre-existing maintenance shed that would remain standing next to the course, and none of the new buildings will have a footprint in excess of 4m by 5m.

Havering Council's planning department is due to make a decision on the application by October 25.

Most Read

The Apprentice: Former Romford Market trader says Lord Sugar liked his ‘banter’ ahead of show’s start

Thomas Skinner, 28, from Romford, is one of this year's 16 candidates on BBC One's The Apprentice. Picture: BBC/Boundless/Ray Burmiston

Revealed: The roads worst-hit by robberies in Havering since 2017

This residential street in South Hornchurch is the third worst-hit site in the whole of Havering. Picture: Google Streetview

Families on notorious estate say they are again dreading the winter in ‘unfinished’ homes

Clockwise from left: Residents Zander Hardy and Amanda Santana; Kavitha Thangarajah and daughter Myra; damp, ill-fitting insulation and broken door seals on properties around Orchard Village; cracks under the window at a property in Walden Avenue. Pictures: Archant/Submitted

Balcony blaze in Harold Wood flats caused by cigarette

Balconies at a four-storey block of flats in Harold Wood were destroyed by fire. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Network Rail awards multi-million pound contract for works at Romford and Ilford stations

A Greater Anglia train. Photo: Ellie Hoskins

Most Read

The Apprentice: Former Romford Market trader says Lord Sugar liked his ‘banter’ ahead of show’s start

Thomas Skinner, 28, from Romford, is one of this year's 16 candidates on BBC One's The Apprentice. Picture: BBC/Boundless/Ray Burmiston

Revealed: The roads worst-hit by robberies in Havering since 2017

This residential street in South Hornchurch is the third worst-hit site in the whole of Havering. Picture: Google Streetview

Families on notorious estate say they are again dreading the winter in ‘unfinished’ homes

Clockwise from left: Residents Zander Hardy and Amanda Santana; Kavitha Thangarajah and daughter Myra; damp, ill-fitting insulation and broken door seals on properties around Orchard Village; cracks under the window at a property in Walden Avenue. Pictures: Archant/Submitted

Balcony blaze in Harold Wood flats caused by cigarette

Balconies at a four-storey block of flats in Harold Wood were destroyed by fire. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Network Rail awards multi-million pound contract for works at Romford and Ilford stations

A Greater Anglia train. Photo: Ellie Hoskins

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Dinosaur themed 18-hole adventure golf course could be coming to Upminster

Cranham golf course could be the home of a new adventure golf course. Picture: Google Maps

Cricket: Essex win county champtionship to complete double

Essex players celebrate with the Championship Trophy during Somerset CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cooper Associates County Ground on 26th September 2019

Daggers eager to continue strong form against Chorley

Mitch Brundle of Dagenham and Redbridge and Lawson D'Ath of Yeovil Town during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Yeovil Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 26th August 2019

Daggers blog: Nine unbeaten with good performances

James Dobson of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Hartlepool United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 14th September 2019

Rugby World Cup: England 45 USA 7

England's Owen Farrell after the final whistle in the 2019 Rugby World Cup match at the Kobe Misaki Stadium, Japan.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists