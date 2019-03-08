New Cranham councillor celebrates 'stunning result'
PUBLISHED: 16:30 10 May 2019
Archant
The newly elected councillor for Cranham said she is "delighted" to have been elected with such a large majority.
Linda can den Hende has been elected as the new councillor for Cranham following a poll on Thursday, May 9.
She told the Recorder: "I will certainly work hard for Cranham residents during the next three years.
"In terms of priorities, the three Cranham councillors need to work as a team so I will be meeting the others soon to look at how we will work together.
"While I was out leafletting, I did notice that some roads and pavements are in a bad state, some worse that in Upminster, so I plan to see how that can be remedied.
"The council have more money for those repairs so I want to ensure Cranham gets a fair share.
"I am delighted to have been elected and with such a large majority."
You may also want to watch:
The Upminster and Cranham Residents Association candidate won with 2,421 votes, while the candidate with the next highest majority - Peter Caton from the Green Party - received just 312 votes.
Cllr Graham Williamson, chairman of the cross-group Resident Association Movement described the outcome of the by-election as a "stunning result" and one of the greatest victories in Havering's electoral history.
The full results of the by-election are as follows:
Linda van den Hende, Upminster and Cranham Residents Association: 2,421 votes
Peter Caton, Green Party: 312 votes
Ben Sewell, Conservative Party: 257 votes
Adam Curtis, Labour Party: 219 votes
Ben Buckland, UKIP Make Brexit Happen: 208 votes
Thomas Clarke, Liberal Democrat Party: 120 votes