Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

New Cranham councillor celebrates 'stunning result'

PUBLISHED: 16:30 10 May 2019

Linda Van den Hende is running as a candidate in the upcoming Cranham by-election.

Linda Van den Hende is running as a candidate in the upcoming Cranham by-election.

Archant

The newly elected councillor for Cranham said she is "delighted" to have been elected with such a large majority.

Linda can den Hende has been elected as the new councillor for Cranham following a poll on Thursday, May 9.

She told the Recorder: "I will certainly work hard for Cranham residents during the next three years.

"In terms of priorities, the three Cranham councillors need to work as a team so I will be meeting the others soon to look at how we will work together.

"While I was out leafletting, I did notice that some roads and pavements are in a bad state, some worse that in Upminster, so I plan to see how that can be remedied.

"The council have more money for those repairs so I want to ensure Cranham gets a fair share.

"I am delighted to have been elected and with such a large majority."

You may also want to watch:

The Upminster and Cranham Residents Association candidate won with 2,421 votes, while the candidate with the next highest majority - Peter Caton from the Green Party - received just 312 votes.

Cllr Graham Williamson, chairman of the cross-group Resident Association Movement described the outcome of the by-election as a "stunning result" and one of the greatest victories in Havering's electoral history.

The full results of the by-election are as follows:

Linda van den Hende, Upminster and Cranham Residents Association: 2,421 votes

Peter Caton, Green Party: 312 votes

Ben Sewell, Conservative Party: 257 votes

Adam Curtis, Labour Party: 219 votes

Ben Buckland, UKIP Make Brexit Happen: 208 votes

Thomas Clarke, Liberal Democrat Party: 120 votes

Related articles

Most Read

Collier Row man charged with murder of 15-year-old in Hackney

Tashaûn Aird, 15, died after he was allegedly stabbed in Hackney on Monday, May 6. Picture: Met Police

Noak Hill’s The Bear could see name change after new pub company takes over

The Bear pub in Noak Hill. Picture: Google Maps

Man hit by train at Romford station in ‘stable condition’

A person has been hit by a train at Romford station. Picture: Ken Mears

Three teenagers arrested after emergency services are called to Romford Town Centre

Three teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage in Romford on Thursday, May 9. Pitcure: Kieran McGimpsey

Man rescued from Romford fire

Firefighters rescues a man from the first floor of a semi-detached house in Kirby Close, Romford. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Collier Row man charged with murder of 15-year-old in Hackney

Tashaûn Aird, 15, died after he was allegedly stabbed in Hackney on Monday, May 6. Picture: Met Police

Noak Hill’s The Bear could see name change after new pub company takes over

The Bear pub in Noak Hill. Picture: Google Maps

Man hit by train at Romford station in ‘stable condition’

A person has been hit by a train at Romford station. Picture: Ken Mears

Three teenagers arrested after emergency services are called to Romford Town Centre

Three teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage in Romford on Thursday, May 9. Pitcure: Kieran McGimpsey

Man rescued from Romford fire

Firefighters rescues a man from the first floor of a semi-detached house in Kirby Close, Romford. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Shenfield add Panesar ahead of season opener with Harold Wood

Monty Panesar poses for a photo with Roy Smith (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Ones to watch at the World Championships

General view of an ice rink from the stands (Pic: Lee Power)

Peck wants greater consistency from Upminster this year

Alan Ison in batting action for Upminster during the 2018 season (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

The East London Football Podcast

The East London Football Podcast

Brentwood skipper West is excited for Wanstead clash

C Griffiths of Brentwood celebrates taking the wicket of H Ikram during Harold Wood CC (batting) vs Brentwood CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cup Cricket at Harold Wood Park on 4th May 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists