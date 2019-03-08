Cranham artist to compete in finals of Sky Art's Portrait Artist of the Year series

Tom Mead from Cranham has made it through to the 2019 finals of Sky's Portrait Artist of the Year series. Photo: Storyvault Films Archant

A young artist from Cranham will be competing against two other artists for the title of Sky’s Portrait Artist of the Year in tonight’s episode.

Tom Mead from Cranham painting David Lismore. Tom is competing against eight other artists in this year's Portrait Artist of the Year series. Photo: Storyvault Films Tom Mead from Cranham painting David Lismore. Tom is competing against eight other artists in this year's Portrait Artist of the Year series. Photo: Storyvault Films

Tom Mead, a 21-year-old amateur artist from Clyde Crescent, will be joining two other finalists to paint actor Laura Linney at the National Portrait Gallery in the final heat of this year's Portrait Artist of the Year series.

Speaking about what he had gained from the show, Tom said: “I've definitely got more confidence in my work now.

“Filming the show at 20 seemed a bit young at the time, but now I think it was the perfect time to push me in the right direction as I'm graduating from university this year.”

The overall winner will be commissioned to paint the portrait of Sir Tom Jones with the finished product hanging in the permanent collection at The National Museum of Wales.

The final airs tonight (Tuesday, April 16) on at 8pm on Sky Arts.