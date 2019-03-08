Search

Cranham artist to compete in finals of Sky Art's Portrait Artist of the Year series

PUBLISHED: 13:30 16 April 2019

Tom Mead from Cranham has made it through to the 2019 finals of Sky's Portrait Artist of the Year series. Photo: Storyvault Films

Archant

A young artist from Cranham will be competing against two other artists for the title of Sky’s Portrait Artist of the Year in tonight’s episode.

Tom Mead from Cranham painting David Lismore. Tom is competing against eight other artists in this year's Portrait Artist of the Year series. Photo: Storyvault FilmsTom Mead from Cranham painting David Lismore. Tom is competing against eight other artists in this year's Portrait Artist of the Year series. Photo: Storyvault Films

Tom Mead, a 21-year-old amateur artist from Clyde Crescent, will be joining two other finalists to paint actor Laura Linney at the National Portrait Gallery in the final heat of this year's Portrait Artist of the Year series.

Speaking about what he had gained from the show, Tom said: “I've definitely got more confidence in my work now.

“Filming the show at 20 seemed a bit young at the time, but now I think it was the perfect time to push me in the right direction as I'm graduating from university this year.”

The overall winner will be commissioned to paint the portrait of Sir Tom Jones with the finished product hanging in the permanent collection at The National Museum of Wales.

The final airs tonight (Tuesday, April 16) on at 8pm on Sky Arts.

‘Fewer services and longer journeys’: c2c trains to run restricted timetable for 16 days this summer

Best punctuality in UK with almost 98pc trains on time. Picture: Mike Brooke

Collier Row businessman jailed for role in £1million stolen vehicle enterprise

Liaqat Ali. Picture: Met Police

Motorcyclist taken to hospital after Romford crash

A man was taken to hospital after a crash at the junction of North Street and Ingrave Road this afternoon. Photo: Google

Collier Row man jailed for role in gunpoint burglary of elderly couple

Brandon Garrett. Picture: Essex Police

How many people smoke in your east London borough?

Interactive maps shows how prevalent smoking is and the quite rates for east London boroughs. Picture: Jonathan Brady / PA

