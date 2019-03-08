Search

A12 junction: Cow dies after lorry carrying cattle overturned at Brook Street Roundabout

PUBLISHED: 10:05 11 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:30 11 April 2019

A cow has died after a cattle truck overturned at Brook Street Roundabout on Wednesday, April 10. Picture: Sgt Collett

Archant

A cow has died after a lorry transporting cattle overturned at the Brook Street Roundabout yesterday.

Firefighters and police were called to reports of a collision involving a lorry at around 2.40pm on Wednesday, April 10 where the M25 meets the A12.

Sgt Collett from the Met Police’s Roads Policing Unit revealed on twitter that of the 39 cows on board, 38 survived the crash but one cow sadly died.

Two vets attended the scene to assist.

A man believed to be in his 70s was taken to hospital following the incident. His injuries have been declared not life changing or life threatening.

No arrests have been made and enquiries continue.

