Covid-19: What's opening and what can you do on April 12?

Published: 3:59 PM March 31, 2021

Gather your six friends for a pint in the spring sunshine from April 12 - Credit: Dominique Murphy-DeNeef.

A long-awaited easing of the third coronavirus lockdown is fast approaching, as per the government's roadmap.

The rule of six returned to England on March 29, just in time for everyone to enjoy a bit of sunshine.

Monday also saw the government's "stay at home" message replaced with "stay local", and on April 1, shielders were finally advised that they could meet others outside.

What's in store for April 12?

Major parts of the economy, including non-essential retail and hospitality, will be reopening.

Pubs, restaurants and cafes will be serving food and drinks outside in gardens and terraces, but it will require table service and a "substantial meal" to accompany your pint.

Other outdoor attractions such as zoos and theme parks will also be allowed to open their doors again, as well as public buildings such as libraries and museums.

And it’s good news if you’re desperate to get your haircut, as personal care premises such as hairdressers and nail salons will be able to take bookings for the first time since December.

Indoor leisure such as gyms, spas and swimming pools will also reopen, but social distancing measures are still in place so you can only attend with members of your household.

"Self-contained accommodation" - which means campsites, holiday lets and cottages - can also reopen, but only with your own household.

When it comes to weddings, ceremonies and receptions can have 15 guests, while funerals can continue with up to 30 people.

Driving lessons can also start up again.

Key dates to jot from the government's road map out of lockdown - Credit: Adriana Elgueta/Canva

Meanwhile, indoor gatherings and overnight stays will not be allowed to return until at least May 17 and this is also the preliminary date foreign holidays will be allowed.

If all goes as planned, the inside of pubs and restaurants could also open in May, as well as entertainment venues including cinemas and theatres, children’s play areas, remaining accommodation (hotels, hostels and B&Bs) and exercise classes.



